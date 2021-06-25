Anti-corruption issues considered in Akorda

In Akorda, under the chairmanship of Krymbek Kusherbayev, a regular meeting of the anti-corruption Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held, where the current state of fight against corruption in the field of public procurement of goods, works and services was considered, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

The Secretary of State noted that an effective public procurement system contributes to the solution of socio-economic issues, the development of domestic industries and the support of national producers. At the same time, this area is associated with high corruption risks associated with procedural and financial violations, spending of budget funds and other abuses.

During the meeting, it was also noted that in order to ensure transparency of public procurement, to strengthen the fight against corruption, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy N.A. Nazarbayev supported the introduction of an electronic method for conducting them. The measures taken made it possible to increase the efficiency of the use of budgetary funds, simplify the procedure for participation of potential suppliers, introduce an electronic depository of documents, electronic appeal, etc.

At the same time, this year, on the instructions of the Head of State K.K. Tokayev, the Law "On procurement of certain subjects of quasi-public sector" was adopted.

The heads of the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Financial Monitoring Agency, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Atameken NCE, the Ministries of Finance, Healthcare, as well as akims of a number of regions reported on the measures taken to identify and eliminate corruption and other violations in public procurement, to attract the perpetrators to the responsibility. At the same time, attention is drawn to the fact that the greatest number of offenses was committed in the areas of construction, housing and communal services, education, health care, culture, and the stolen budget funds are illegally involved in the shadow circulation.

At the meeting of the Commission, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council Aset Issekeshev made proposals to reduce corruption risks in public procurement.

The commission also considered the issues of observance of the rights and legitimate interests of business entities, as well as overstating purchase prices, manipulation of information on taxes paid, imperfection of the public procurement portal, and the lack of adequate responsibility of the perpetrators.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave a number of specific instructions, the implementation of which was taken under control. The Ministry of Finance was instructed to work out the recommendations of the Commission for further ensuring state regulation in the field of public procurement.





