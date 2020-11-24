Askar Zhambakin appointed vice minister of digital development

By the RK Government resolution, Askar Zhambakin was appointed vice minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

Askar Zhambakin was born in 1985 in Almaty, in 2007 graduated from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications, in 2009 - the University of Manchester.

He began his career in 2003 as a communications technician of the first category of the communications center at Air Kazakhstan CJSC.

From May 2018 to the present, he held executive positions in commercial organizations.

