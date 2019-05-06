Astana prepares for military parade

Astana. 17 April. Kazakhstan Today - In Astana training for ceremonial calculations and military equipment take place, which will take part in the military parade on May 7, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.



Anticipating a responsible historical event, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, servicemen measure out pace.



Training of the parade participants is held daily. Also there is scheduled inspection and maintenance of military equipment.



Arrived from different regions of the country, servicemen live in a tent camp. Military equipment is placed in a special field fleet of combat vehicles.



In the field camp all the necessary conditions for personnel are created: tents for living, medical centers, points of food and field baths. On the territory of the field town there is a mobile information complex for the organization of leisure. In addition, on days off, military personnel will visit cultural sites and landmarks of the capital.



Less than a month left until the military parade in Astana.



One of the distinctive features of the forthcoming parade, in addition to the record number of personnel and military equipment involved, is the participation of veterans of the Kazakh Armed Forces, pupils of 4 military schools "Zhas Ulan", military patriotic clubs and students of the military technical schools of the Ministry of Defense who will pass through the square on automotive engineering of military technical schools, as well as a consolidated company of territorial defense brigades.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.