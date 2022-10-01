Atom energy should exclusively benefit people, President

Система Orphus

30.09.2022, 13:24 7476
At today’s meeting with the public in Abai region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took the clear stance of Kazakhstan on the current international situation, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 

Located in the heart of the Eurasian continent I would like once again define the country’s clear stance on the current international situation. The world observes unprecedented geopolitical escalation now, tension reached its highest point. Politicians and experts all over the world intensely debate the risk of the use of nuclear weapons. Almost 33 years passed since the last explosion at the Semipalatinsk testing ground. The people of the region experienced all the severities of the thoughtless nuclear arms race of the Cold War-era," the Head of State said.

 
He noted that Kazakhstan consistently maintains its attitude that the energy of atom should work exclusively for the benefit of people. "Kazakhstan unalterably offers constructive foreign policy agenda aimed at seeking compromise solutions, strengthening security and trust, achieving global progress," the President said. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
30.09.2022, 20:14 5751
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chioda Technol Corp President Ataru Inoue, Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) leading researcher Valery Nesvizhevskiy, Director General of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Russia) Grigory Trubnikov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of nuclear science in Kazakhstan. The foreign scientific organizations’ heads expressed interest in close cooperation with the Kazakh side.
 
The Kazakh President noted that the country supports the idea of exclusively peaceful use of atomic energy. According to him, Kazakhstan is ranked first in the world in production of natural uranium and has its own production of nuclear fuel components. The country has scientific facilities and infrastructure to provide scientific and technological support for the nuclear sector.
 
During the talk, an exchange of views on the issues of development of atomic energy in Kazakhstan, the use of modern nuclear technologies, practical training of domestic qualified personnel took place. 
 
29.09.2022, 13:18 15681
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. Opening the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on his reelection as the FIDE President, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Arkady Dvorkovich told the President about holding the 1st stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix which brought together 12 strongest female chess players in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted such events make a great contribution to the development of chess in Kazakhstan.
 
The Head of State said there are more than 7,000 chess sections in Kazakhstan and their number should double at least. More than 200,000 people are engaged in chess so far. The chess development roadmap was developed, it is planned to launch the Chess at school large-scale project.
 
In his turn, Arkady Dvorkovich expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal support and promotion of chess in Kazakhstan and declared FIDE’s readiness to share successful international practices for introducing chess into school curricula.
 
The sides shared views on long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIDE and discussed prospects for holding large international tournaments in Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
‘Green corridors’ to be opened for Kazakhstanis trapped on Kazakh-Russian border

29.09.2022, 12:47 15766
‘Green corridors’ will be opened for Kazakhstan’s nationals trapped on the Kazakh-Russian border, as thousands of Russian citizens are fleeing conscription. Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it on the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session today, Kazinform reports.
 
In his words, the Russian side has already issued an appropriate resolution, and today the two countries’ border guard services will negotiate this issue.
 

We will open ‘green corridors’ for our citizens and trucks with food," Serik Zhumangarin noted.

 
The ‘green corridors’ will be organized at the border checkpoints from September 29 to 30. 
 
28.09.2022, 16:13 25921
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan signed a memo of understanding within the International Digital Forum in Astana.
 
It aims at creating conditions for multilateral scientific research and academic partnership, introducing digital innovations in the sphere of education, to bridge the digital divide and create Kazakhstani ecosystem of talents in the sphere of information communication technologies to contribute to development of digital literacy and skills.
 
The signatories will exchange research findings and practical information and skills, to create conditions for training highly skilled young specialists. The students will have an opportunity to train and get certified in the sphere of ICT, participate in special educational contests and get assistance in employment. Teachers will also take part in the educational process and get an opportunity to participate in professional development programs organized by Huawei.
 
The Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan entered Kazakhstan 20 years ago, 14 ICT academies were opened countrywide. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
28.09.2022, 15:57 25996
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of G42 Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
The meeting focused on the greater cooperation in the field of information technologies and digital security.
 
Tokayev was informed about the plans of G42 to realize joint projects in the spheres of artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and cloud infrastructure.
 
The Kazakh head of state pointed out that the development of human capital in the field of artificial intelligence and IT is of strategic significance. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

28.09.2022, 14:50 26166
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the the annual Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum in Astana.
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, heads of governmental and business structures, Kazakhstani and international experts are attending the event, the Akorda press service reported.
 
The President familiarized himself with the activity of Astana IT ecosystem, the implementation of Google for Startups joint program and Alem Programming School and Qazaqstan Halkyna Fund projects.
 
After then, the Head of State familiarized himself with the projects at the Startup Alley. Some of them have already entered both domestic and foreign markets, like Farel – an aviation software for regional airline companies, Arbuz internet store, Zypl.ai AI Factory, UvU ridesharing service, Parqour smart parking service, FIBO Cloud service, and Intebix crypto exchange.
 
Uzbekistan’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank and Minister of IT and Communications Development Sherzod Shermatov shared their country’s plans of cooperation of Kazakh-Uzbek technological parks.
 
The Head of State was informed about the results of attraction of international IT companies, like Blockchain, Playrix, EPAM, inDriver to Kazakhstan and digitalization of civil services. In particular, the point at issue was such digital solutions as Astana City’s Geoanalytical Platform, E-Gov Health, Social Wallet and Digital Family Map, Vet Mobile, E-Salyq Business, and KazNedra single platform of subsurface users.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
28.09.2022, 14:07 26271
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev and Corporate President of Samsung Electronics Ying Yong Ri had an exchange of views on the possible training of IT specialists, conducting joint research as well as cooperation in the scientific area within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President

28.09.2022, 12:49 23366
At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan created the best conditions in the region for the development of IT.
 

It seems fair to say today that Kazakhstan has created very good condition, supposedly, the best conditions in the region for the development of information technologies," the President said.

 
He noted that it concerns both the regulatory base and special platforms boasting unique regimes, instruments for the development of IT business.
 

Kazakhstan created the international tech park of IT startups Astana Hub with a special tax and visa-free regime. It has over 900 resident companies which work in the domestic and foreign markets. Besides, the IT cluster opened in Almaty at the ground of the special economic zone The park of innovative technologies," the Head of State said. 

 
Source: kazinform 
 
