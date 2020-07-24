Bagdat Mussin relieved of his post as Advisor to President

Bagdat Mussin has been relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization and innovative technologies, Akorda’s press service reports.





By the order of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bagdat Mussin was relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization and innovative technologies in connection with the transition to another job.













