Bakyt Nurmukhanov named deputy chairman of Kazakh Constitutional Court

Earlier it was reported that Bakyt Nurmukhanov had been designated as the judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 1 January 2023

Images | ortcom.kz

Tell a friend

Judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Nurmukhanov was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.





Earlier it was reported that Bakyt Nurmukhanov had been designated as the judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 1 January 2023.





Born on 13 May 1979 in East Kazakhstan region, Bakyt Nurmukhanov is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.





Throughout his professional career he worked at the East Kazakhstan State University, as well as held several posts at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including chief expert, adviser, head of the legal expertise of the Office, and later head of the Office of the Constitutional Court.