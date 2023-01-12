Bakyt Nurmukhanov named deputy chairman of Kazakh Constitutional Court
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions
To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments," said Smailov.
We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
WHO special commission to examine Kazakhstan’s COVID QazVac vaccine
Last year, the WHO experts studied our documents online. A special commission of the WHO is to examine the production of the Kazakh vaccine, whether the plant meets the international standards and whether the vaccine could be used in other countries," said the minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and India hold joint military drills
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Astana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s board meeting of the ministry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
African Union Commission interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
12.01.2023, 19:09Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky 05.01.2023, 18:4346601Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev 05.01.2023, 12:5244846President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana 06.01.2023, 18:5229311New Governor of AIFC named 06.01.2023, 18:2929296Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor 06.01.2023, 18:1029266Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov 13.12.2022, 12:2582446Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3879751Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity 15.12.2022, 21:2870236Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute 31.12.2022, 12:0669796Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0069116Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year