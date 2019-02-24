Bakytzhan Sagintayev discussed topical issues of Business Sector Development with WKR Entrepreneurs

Astana. 29 March. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting, the participants raised issues of lending to industrial enterprises, development of public-private partnership projects, improving the system of public procurement, reducing administrative barriers and increasing the availability of credit for business, and also reviewed the implementation of the Business Roadmap.



In addition, the participants discussed issues of interaction between entrepreneurs, government agencies and the quasi-public sector.



Within the framework of the meeting the chairman of the Regional Council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of WKR, the Chairman of Consortium Board of SC "Condensate" V. Dzhunusov, the Director of Chamber of Entrepreneurs of WKR N. Kairshin, the Director of "Small Business Center" Association S. Makhmudova, the director of "Quant" LLP D.Pshenichny, chairman of the supervisory board of "Alageum Electric" JSC S. Kozhabayev, director of KazArmAprom LLP S. Kachalo.



Following the results of the meeting, B. Sagintayev noted that in accordance with the Message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", the work of the Government is based on strengthening the positions of business that should become the driving force of economic growth in the country. In this regard, Kazakhstan is implementing a set of measures to deregulate, reduce costs, and provide financial and legislative support to entrepreneurs.



At the same time, systematic work is carried out to improve public procurement system and increase the share of Kazakh content in them. Thus, the Prime Minister noted that the purchase of products from domestic producers of furniture and light industry has been already established.



In conclusion, B. Sagintayev drew the participants' attention to the importance of developing public-private partnerships, especially in the social sphere, as well as the need to develop export production and develop new markets for domestic goods, especially the agro-industrial complex.



