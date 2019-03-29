Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with work of AIC of East Kazakhstan region to implement the PresidentИs Address

Astana. 16 March. Kazakhstan Today - The enterprise is engaged in cultivation, sale of seeds of the higher reproductions of oilseeds and grain crops. In addition, they mastered meat and milk production.



B.Sagintayev was told about the conditions of keeping and feeding cattle, as well as about technical characteristics and capacities of milk reception center manufactured by the enterprise.



It should be noted that the farm is equipped with a milking barn and an automated milking installation with a milk delivery line, technologically equipped barns and calves, a medical-sanitary station, a feed mill and a feed storage facility. The farm produced and sold more than 610 tons of milk in 2016.



It is necessary to create a new model of economic growth in the country that will ensure the country's global competitiveness according to the instructions specified in the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."



The main model will be the technological re-equipment of the basic branches of the economy, including agro-industrial complex (AIC). The main factor should be the widespread introduction of the elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in particular automated manufacturing. In this regard, "Experimental Farm of Oilseeds" LLP is one example of the introduction of such systems.



