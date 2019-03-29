Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting of State Commission for preparation and holding of Expo 2017

Astana. 31 March. Kazakhstan Today - The work of local executive bodies and workers' staffs of state bodies on preparation for EXPO-2017 in Astana was considered during the meeting. Issues of exhibition promotion, volunteer activity, participation of Kazakhstan companies, as well as use of the exhibition pavilions in the post-exhibition period were discussed.



Following the results of the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan instructed the responsible state bodies to monitor the preparations for Expo-2017.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



