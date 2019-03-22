Bakytzhan Sagintayev holds a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin

Astana. 27 September. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin.



During the meeting, issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the space industry were discussed, in particular, the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur Complex was considered.



For reference:



The 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur Complex will be held before the end of this year.



