Bakytzhan Sagintayev holds a meeting with representatives of the Young PresidentsИ Organization

Astana. 13 September. Kazakhstan Today - Today Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with representatives of the Young PresidentsИ Organization (YPO).



During the meeting, issues of cooperation with YPO companies in the framework of technological modernization of the economy of Kazakhstan were discussed.



For reference:



The organization of young business executives was founded in 1950 by Ray Hickok in New York and at first consisted of 20 participants. The main criteria are age (no more than 45 years), the company's sales volume (at least $10 million), and the number of subordinates (at least 50 people). Currently, the organization brings together about 24 000 young leaders in more than 130 countries around the world. The Kazakh YPO was established in 2010.



