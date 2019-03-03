Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to strengthen the information work among young people to implement government programs

Astana. 12 January. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister noted that young people make nearly a quarter of Kazakhstan population. Youth is a great potential that should be directed to the further development of the country.

B.Sagintayev stressed that youth policy is not only the relationship between the state and youth. The public and business should be interested in this direction for effective work . Competent implementation of youth policy in the country is especially important.

The meeting heard the representatives of the youth. Among them were the chairman of the Republican movement "Bolashak" and the youth association "Zhastar unі" Dauren Babamuratov, chairman of the National Volunteer Network Vera Kim and leader of Alliance of Kazakhstan students Mirzhan Abilkas.

"The head of state has identified priorities of the youth policy at the December national forum. In this regard, I instruct the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society to ensure the implementation units of the Head of State, using new mechanisms and ways to stimulate the activity of young people," B.Sagintayev said.

In addition, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Information and Communication to strengthen the information campaign on the implementation of state programs, particularly in Internet and social networks, which are popular among young people. And to put this work on a systemic basis.

Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.