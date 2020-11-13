Balaeva talked on tasks of the media in Kazakhstan

The Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balaeva, within the framework of Astana Media Week 2020, told how journalism will develop in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.





The most important task of the media is to deliver timely and reliable information to the population. In the age of new technologies, when new media and means of communication appear, this task becomes more difficult every day. Now everyone can become a source of news, some of them mislead the entire public. Therefore, it is important for professional journalism to develop. Tasks are always complicated in view of new challenges. I would like journalists to always remember how important reliable and timely information is for stabilizing society. The role of professional journalism is increasing. The Ministry will always work to support the media," Balaeva said.





In addition, the minister spoke about how the domestic media will develop in 2021.





“In general, the pandemic had its impact on the information sphere. We faced big problems. We lost advertisers, print media had difficulties with delivery and sales, circulation fell. Many media were forced to close. In these conditions, the ministry did a great job in supporting publications. We see that multimedia products are gaining popularity. This is the result of competition, as each media daily and hourly fights for the attention of its viewers, so that the content is of high quality and creative. I believe that in the new conditions our media will show high professionalism and competitiveness," the minister concluded.





Astana Media Week is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development. This year's theme is "Working with building the future."





Within the framework of the event, which will last three days, trends in the media sphere will be considered, as well as the ongoing changes will be analyzed.





The event will be attended by specialists from the international film and television industry, employees of the press services of central and local government bodies, national and regional media, foreign TV channels, buyers and sellers of digital content.













