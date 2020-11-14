Balayeva specified on information access control

The Minister of Information and Social Development, Aida Balayeva told the online meeting how access to information in Kazakhstan will be controlled, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.





“The day before, Majilis discussed amendments to the Law “On Access to Information.” If these amendments are approved by law, then we, represented by the Ministry of Information and Social Development, will have an authorized body in this area to monitor implementation of all points of the law. We know that there are four specific areas in terms of access to information. One of them is open by-laws, which are now being published by all state bodies. But feedback from the population is very important in it. Yesterday, questions were asked as to why the sites are not updated or why formal answers come. The authorized body’s work will be to control and analyze the activities of all state bodies in terms of information,” Balayeva said.





According to her, each state agency will have to determine an authorized person or department responsible for this direction.





It is very important that all issues are regulated. All state bodies should be prepared that now there will be clear regulations and compulsory broadcasting of all sessions, "the minister said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.