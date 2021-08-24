Batalov reported to Tokayev about T312 billion investments in Almaty region

Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has reported to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about T312 billion of investments to the region, the presidential press office said on Monday.

Akim of the region Amandyk Batalov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the socio-economic situation in the region and implementation of investment projects. According to the akim, T312 billion of investments have been attracted to the regional economy, more than 40 thousand jobs have been created," the report says.













