Berik Sharip relieved as chair of SK-Pharmacy LLP

In agreement with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sharip Berik Sharipuly has been relieved as chair of the Management Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP. This was reported by the Prime Minister’s Press Service.





Berik Sharip was born in 1981 in Almaty.





In 2004, he graduated from the Kazakh State Medical Academy in Astana, in 2009 – from the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, in 2013 – from the International Academy of Business, in 2016 – from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.





In different years, he worked at various positions in the healthcare structure.





From 2009 to 2012, he was the chief lawyer of the department, the general manager of the department, the head of the department, and the managing director of SK-Pharmacy LLP.





From 2012 to 2017, he was deputy chief physician and deputy director for Strategic Development of the Republican State Enterprise "Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan."





In 2017-2018, he was acting deputy, deputy chair of the Public Health Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From May 2018 to April 2020, he was deputy chair of the Management Board – Acting Chair of the Management Board of SK Pharmacy LLP.





In April 2020, he was appointed chair of the Management Board of SK Pharmacy LLP.













