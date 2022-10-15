This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana
Central Asia – Russia summit in Astana seeks increased cooperation amid emerging risks and tough geopolitical situation
At the current difficult stage of world history, it is more important than ever for us to have a clear and positive image of the future. I would like to present my vision of our future cooperation in the context of the following key areas. The first is security. Our countries are destined to be together. We must protect our shared history and create a unified future for the well-being of our people. The stability and security of each of our countries have a direct influence on the development of the region," he said at the summit.
At the same time, the situation in the world is changing rapidly and the existing mechanisms of interaction need systematic improvement. Attempts to destabilize the situation in the region and the use of hybrid and information technologies to foment conflicts are clear examples," said the Kazakh President.
The resolution of border issues should be exclusively peaceful and in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, trust, and good neighborliness as well as in strict compliance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter."
At the same time, it is important to remove trade barriers and avoid protectionist measures. We need to step up efforts to develop intra-regional trade. Here it is advisable to focus on improving the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature," he said.
We should continue paying attention to this important sphere and fill it with new quality content in every possible way," he added.
Russia is open to strengthening multilateral cooperation with our Central Asian friends, participating in the creation of new supply chains, ensuring the smooth functioning of joint ventures, and building alternative logistical schemes. We are also interested in your countries joining Russia's large-scale import substitution initiatives and other programs and projects," he said at the summit.
We are keen to develop relations in this format and joint efforts to comprehensively develop trade, economy, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, culture, and the humanitarian sector as well as work on migration issues. We should maintain political dialogues and seek compromises, promote our interests within regional and international organizations," said Japarov at the summit.
We should continue to work to ensure simplified corridors for the flow of goods and services," he added, saying the Central Asian region has all prerequisites to become a global trade hub.
We need to optimize the North-South transport corridor from Russia to Central Asia. Turkmenistan provides the shortest route to the Persian Gulf and then to India," he said. In fact, the enhancement of the North-South corridor was the focus of the recent meeting of Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairat Uskenbayev with his counterparts from Iran and Central Asian countries on October 10 in Tehran.
We suggest adopting the list of in-demand goods and simplifying their access to our markets," he added.
Today, the entire international community faces the task of avoiding the repetition of past bitter experiences and putting an end to the many years of bloody military conflict in this country. Kyrgyzstan, as a traditionally friendly country to Afghanistan, adhering to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, is interested in a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. We have always made and will continue to make efforts to establish peace in that country," said Japarov.
Kazakhstan ready to build up cooperation with Vietnam – Kazakh PM
Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government
Astana is to host a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in two weeks… A number of documents aimed at improving and strengthening of our cooperation are to be adopted," said CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.
CIS Heads of State adopt counterterrorism program
Special attention was paid to cooperation in the sphere of cooperation. The Heads of State approved the cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism slated for 2023-2025," Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.
CIS Heads of State approve themes over next few years in culture, arts and humanities
The "One year-one theme" formula adopted by the CIS the Heads of State paid attention to theme years in the CIS. It was decided to declare 2024 the year of volunteer’s movement, 2025 the 80 th anniversary on the Great Patriotic War and the year of peace and unity in fight against Nazism, 2006 the year of protection of health. Besides, Saint Peterburg will become the CIS cultural capital in 2023," Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi told journalists.
Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work
CIS Heads of State Council successfully exchanged views, President
Kazakh President suggests laying out approaches to ensure CIS water security
Climate change aggravates problem of ensuring water resources almost in all the CIS countries. I believe it is high time to develop common approaches to ensure water security in the Commonwealth," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.
