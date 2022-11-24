This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Capacity increased at Konysbayev checkpoint on Kazakh-Uzbek border
relevant news
All conditions were created to hold fair elections - Senate Speaker
In this crucial period, the people voted and made their choice in favor of strategic initiatives of the Head of State and building a Fair Kazakhstan. All the necessary conditions for holding transparent and fair elections have been created. Local and foreign observers stated that the voting process fully complied with the national legislation and international standards. These elections confirm that our country has entered a new stage of its development. Today we face a joint large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country. Together we must implement the priorities of the President’s election program," said Ashimbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
As for Ukraine, I believe it is high time for a joint, collective search for a peace formula. Any war ends with peace talks. Every chance should be used to achieve at least truce. The Istanbul round of negotiations gave hope for this, but the agreement was "undermined" for various reasons. We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to part ways for tens or hundreds of years with mutual unhealed grievances," the Kazakh leader said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev
We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.
Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. In the region conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements," said the Kazakh President.
Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan," said the Kazakh Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
The agenda of today’s meeting is substantial. I hope that we will coordinate our alliance approaches and achieve coherent collective cooperation on current issues," said Pashinyan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on 30 years of diplomatic relations
In the past years our ties have been dynamically developing based on the principles of trust, high respect, mutual support, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. I’d like to emphasize that the high-level open, constructive, and active dialogue as well as the effective practical mechanisms regulating interstate and intergovernmental relations serve as the solid foundation for the strengthening of our mutually beneficial cooperation," reads the letter.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev pays working visit to Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA
Foreign diplomats are invited to the inauguration. The same mechanism was during the inauguration in 2019" said Vassilenko on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
24.11.2022, 09:48President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine 24.11.2022, 10:532596Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations 24.11.2022, 11:262501All conditions were created to hold fair elections - Senate Speaker 24.11.2022, 14:01561French Concern keen on expanding coop with Zhambyl region 24.11.2022, 14:44466Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe 21.11.2022, 13:4533391Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win 21.11.2022, 12:5728931Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad 17.11.2022, 09:4927681Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen 21.11.2022, 12:4027606When will CEC announce presidential election results? 17.11.2022, 13:4227141Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations - FM Tleuberdi 26.10.2022, 10:3962561Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN 02.11.2022, 20:3957106Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 26.10.2022, 11:5656436Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan 04.11.2022, 17:2554771UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year 27.10.2022, 13:2454481Movement in Sport