CEC announced final results of elections to Majilis

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the results of the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The results of elections in the republic as a whole are established by the CEC, which calculates the total of votes and distributes mandates among political parties that received 7 or more percent of the votes. According to calculations, the votes were distributed as follows:

- The People's Party of Kazakhstan - 9.10%;

- Party "Nur Otan" - 71.09%;

- People's Democratic Party "Auyl" - 5.29%;

- Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol" - 10.95%;

- Party "Adal" - 3.57%.

Thus, three parties crossed the 7% threshold: the Nur Otan Party, the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

These parties are admitted to parliamentary mandates, which are distributed as follows:

- Party "Nur Otan" - 76 mandates;

- People's Party of Kazakhstan - 10;

- Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol" - 12.

Recall that on January 10, elections of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats were held in Kazakhstan.

