CEC registered candidates from two more parties

The Central Election Commission has registered the party lists of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol and the Political Party ADAL PA. This became known during the regular CEC meeting.





Member of the Central Election Commission, Asylbek Smagulov, said that on November 27, 2020, the documents of the ADAL Political Party and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan on the nomination of candidates for the election of Majilis deputies were submitted to the CEC.





The party list of the public association Political Party ADAL includes 16 people, 5 of them are women and persons under the age of 29, which is 31.2 percent of the total number included in the list.





The party list of the public association Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol includes 38 people, of which 14 are women and persons under 29, which is 36.8 percent of the total number on the list.





The CEC checked the persons included in these party lists for compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and the Constitutional Law on Elections and found that they meet the necessary requirements.





In this regard, the CEC adopted two resolutions: "On registration of the list of the public association Political Party ADAL at the elections of Majilis deputies" and "On the registration of the list of the public association Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol at the elections of Majilis deputies," the report says.













