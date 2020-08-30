CEC registered new RK Senate deputies

Today, August 28, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held on the registration of the Senate deputies of the RK Parliament, elected in the elections on August 12, 2020, the CEC press service reports.

The meeting was attended by the elected deputies of the Senate, member of the Council of Senators Kuanysh Aytahanov, territorial election commissions of regions, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent in the videoconferencing mode, as well as representatives of the media online.

Opening the meeting, CEC Chairman Berik Imashev noted that it is taking place on the eve of a significant date - the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of independent Kazakhstan.

Serik Sydykov, member of the Central Election Commission, made a report on the registration of the Senate deputies, elected in the elections on August 12, 2020.

Resolution "On registration of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected in the elections on August 12, 2020" was adopted.

After the adoption of the Resolution, the CEC Chairman Berik Imashev presented certificates and badges to the registered deputies.





