Central Asia – Russia summit in Astana seeks increased cooperation amid emerging risks and tough geopolitical situation

14.10.2022, 20:17 6006
Images | t.me/bort_01
The Kazakh capital of Astana continues to be in the spotlight, as it hosts the Central Asia – Russia summit on October 14 gathering heads of state to explore ways to increase cooperation amid rising tensions and related risks. More about the key proposals made at the summit is in the latest article of Kazinform.
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Russia Vladimir Putin attended the meeting with each of them offering their vision of how cooperation between Central Asia and Russia should unfold.
 
Security and stability
 
Welcoming leaders in Astana, President Tokayev focused on security and stability in the region as well as the need to boost trade relations.
 

At the current difficult stage of world history, it is more important than ever for us to have a clear and positive image of the future. I would like to present my vision of our future cooperation in the context of the following key areas. The first is security. Our countries are destined to be together. We must protect our shared history and create a unified future for the well-being of our people. The stability and security of each of our countries have a direct influence on the development of the region," he said at the summit.

 
He called on the leaders to develop unified approaches to preventing conflicts. While security issues are being addressed both bilaterally and within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), CICA (the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia), and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), he suggested the security councils of the participating countries submit concrete proposals on the creation of preventive measures.
 
Tokayev commended the important role of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The latest was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan in July 2022.
 

At the same time, the situation in the world is changing rapidly and the existing mechanisms of interaction need systematic improvement. Attempts to destabilize the situation in the region and the use of hybrid and information technologies to foment conflicts are clear examples," said the Kazakh President.

 
Unresolved border issues
 
According to Tokayev, another destabilizing factor is the unresolved issue of borders with the latest between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
 

The resolution of border issues should be exclusively peaceful and in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, trust, and good neighborliness as well as in strict compliance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter."

 
Trade development with a renewed focus
 
Speaking about the importance of boosting trade, Tokayev suggested focusing on measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, the launch of joint projects in energy, industry, transport, and logistics, and agriculture.
 

At the same time, it is important to remove trade barriers and avoid protectionist measures. We need to step up efforts to develop intra-regional trade. Here it is advisable to focus on improving the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature," he said.

 
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s keen interest to cooperate in digitalization, mentioning Kazakhstan’s notable progress in this area. The Astana International Financial Center, where more than 1400 companies from 64 countries have already been registered, can become an effective platform for encouraging direct and portfolio investments in regional projects.
 

We should continue paying attention to this important sphere and fill it with new quality content in every possible way," he added.

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his country’s readiness to strengthen trade, which has been demonstrating positive dynamics.
 

Russia is open to strengthening multilateral cooperation with our Central Asian friends, participating in the creation of new supply chains, ensuring the smooth functioning of joint ventures, and building alternative logistical schemes. We are also interested in your countries joining Russia's large-scale import substitution initiatives and other programs and projects," he said at the summit.

 
Addressing the summit, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov agreed with Tokayev on the need to renew efforts to develop trade. He noted the significant potential of six countries with a total GDP of US$2.3 trillion and a population of 220 million people
 

We are keen to develop relations in this format and joint efforts to comprehensively develop trade, economy, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, culture, and the humanitarian sector as well as work on migration issues. We should maintain political dialogues and seek compromises, promote our interests within regional and international organizations," said Japarov at the summit.

 
He stressed the development of interstate relations with Central Asian countries and Russia is a priority for the Kyrgyz Republic, recalling the common historic legacy, culture, economies, languages, and spiritual values of the countries.
 

We should continue to work to ensure simplified corridors for the flow of goods and services," he added, saying the Central Asian region has all prerequisites to become a global trade hub.

 
Energy, industrial cooperation, textile, logistics, and new technologies have been the key message of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov when he spoke about trade ties. He suggested creating a permanent business platform in Central Asia – Russia format.
 

We need to optimize the North-South transport corridor from Russia to Central Asia. Turkmenistan provides the shortest route to the Persian Gulf and then to India," he said. In fact, the enhancement of the North-South corridor was the focus of the recent meeting of Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairat Uskenbayev with his counterparts from Iran and Central Asian countries on October 10 in Tehran.

 
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also noted the change in the quality content of trade between the six countries. He said there is an urgency to bring trade to a new level. When speaking about priority areas, Mirziyoyev focused on ensuring the free flow of goods and promoting import substitution programs.
 

We suggest adopting the list of in-demand goods and simplifying their access to our markets," he added.

 
Situation in Afghanistan
 
In their remarks, both Japarov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon noted the adverse impact of the unstable situation in Afghanistan on the region.
 

Today, the entire international community faces the task of avoiding the repetition of past bitter experiences and putting an end to the many years of bloody military conflict in this country. Kyrgyzstan, as a traditionally friendly country to Afghanistan, adhering to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, is interested in a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. We have always made and will continue to make efforts to establish peace in that country," said Japarov.

 
He added that the revival of the Afghan economy would benefit all countries in the region and beyond. "It is important for the international community to revive and strengthen Afghanistan's economy, promote its involvement in inter-regional economic processes, advance the implementation of socially important infrastructure and regional energy projects as well as the further development of regional transport corridors," he stressed.
 
Peaceful and developing Afghanistan is a guarantee of stability for the countries, according to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. He spoke about the infrastructure projects his country has been implementing with Afghanistan.
 
Mirziyoyev also stressed Afghan people should not be left alone with their problems, and ignorance of this difficult situation might lead to devastating consequences. He suggested special representatives of the six countries meet and develop approaches to support the Afghan people.
 
As the summit concludes, foreign ministers of six countries are expected to develop a joint action plan to implement the results of the meeting.
 
Written by Assel Satubaldina
 

relevant news

Kazakhstan ready to build up cooperation with Vietnam – Kazakh PM

14.10.2022, 16:53 6251
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan discussed the strengthening of economic and social and cultural cooperation, Kazinfirm cites primeminister.kz.
 
The sides discussed the current issues of interaction in trade, transit, logistics, tourism, and agriculture.
 
The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have established the constructive dialogue and reached a high level of bilateral interaction since thee diplomatic relations were established in 1992.
 
In the past seven years, the trade turnover between the countries has doubled, which was partly driven by the signing of the Free Trade Zone between the EAEU countries and Vietnam in 2015.
 
In addition, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that greater cooperation in agriculture, especially in rice-growing, is of great interest for the country.
 
For her part, the Vietnamese Vice President stressed that her country pays special attention to the issues of strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
 

‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana

14.10.2022, 16:36 6321
‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana
Images | РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков
The "Central Asia – Russia" kicked off in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.
 
The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.
 

Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

14.10.2022, 16:11 6501
A number of events have been announced planned to be held under the aegis of the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Astana is to host a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in two weeks… A number of documents aimed at improving and strengthening of our cooperation are to be adopted," said CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

 
He went on to say that a meeting of the CIS Economic Council will take place on December 9 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.
 
Earlier a narrow meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State took place in Astana. A decision on Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS in 2023 and Kazakhstan and Russia’s co-chairmanship was made. Also, the CIS Executive Secretary title was changed to CIS General Secretary.
 

CIS Heads of State adopt counterterrorism program

14.10.2022, 15:50 6466
At today’s meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council paid attention to cooperation in the sphere of security, Kazinform reports.
 

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the sphere of cooperation. The Heads of State approved the cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism slated for 2023-2025," Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.

 
Besides, the CIS Heads of State Council adopted the statement on climate cooperation highlighting importance of climate agenda joint actions.
 

CIS Heads of State approve themes over next few years in culture, arts and humanities

14.10.2022, 15:17 6536
At today’s meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council a wide range of issues focused on culture, arts and humanities, Kazinform reports.
 

The "One year-one theme" formula adopted by the CIS the Heads of State paid attention to theme years in the CIS. It was decided to declare 2024 the year of volunteer’s movement, 2025 the 80 th anniversary on the Great Patriotic War and the year of peace and unity in fight against Nazism, 2006 the year of protection of health. Besides, Saint Peterburg will become the CIS cultural capital in 2023," Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi told journalists.

 
Those present agreed on the development of cultural cooperation.
 
Tileuberdi stressed that the sphere of culture, arts and humanities is one of the most dynamically developing directions intra-CIS.
 

Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work

14.10.2022, 15:05 6606
Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council closed, Kazinform reports.
 
The President said the signing procedure was completed, the Heads of State held fruitful discussions on a wide range of the CIS multifaceted cooperation and on the international agenda. He also expressed confidence that constructive proposals voiced there along with the documents considered will contribute to the development of intra-CIS cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the CIS executive committee, the experts, all the CIS bodies for joint work. Then the meeting was declared closed.
 

CIS Heads of State Council successfully exchanged views, President

14.10.2022, 14:45 6686
CIS Heads of State Council successfully exchanged views, President
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the results of the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held in a restricted attendance, Kazinform reports.
 
The Head of State said that those attending successfully exchanged views on the most pressing issues of intra-CIS cooperation, outlined the key priorities of the CIS development.
 
The President addressing the meeting in extended attendance noted it is the first full-fledged CIS Summit held in the post-pandemic period.
 
As earlier reported, the heads of delegations made a decision on CIS chairmanship in 2023. Kyrgyz Republic will assume the chairmanship in the Organization in 2023. Kazakhstan and Russian Federation will be the co-chairing countries.
 

Kazakh President suggests laying out approaches to ensure CIS water security

14.10.2022, 13:09 2526
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced it is high time to lay out approaches to ensure water security in CIS countries, Kazinform reports.
 

Climate change aggravates problem of ensuring water resources almost in all the CIS countries. I believe it is high time to develop common approaches to ensure water security in the Commonwealth," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

 

Most read