Central Asia’s Strategic Role Takes Center Stage in Washington, DC

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Microsoft Center for Policy and Innovation hosted an expert discussion focused on Central Asia’s role in shaping a new geopolitical and economic architecture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of the U.S. Government and Congress, along with leading experts from the academic and analytical community.





Speakers emphasized that the region is entering a period of "renaissance" in its relations with the United States and now occupies an increasingly prominent place in Washington’s foreign-policy agenda. They pointed to the "C5+1" Summit held in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2025, the growing intensity of trade and economic engagement, and recent visits by high-level delegations.





Experts highlighted the "C5+1" format and its potential evolution into "C6+1" as a foundation for building a full-fledged intergovernmental mechanism with a permanent secretariat. In this context, participants underscored Kazakhstan’s leading role as the region’s largest economy, a driver of integration processes, and a country with significant institutional and infrastructural capacity.





Speakers also drew special attention to Central Asia’s strategic importance in transit and logistics. They noted the rapid development of the Middle Corridor and other routes, which shape a modern configuration of the Silk Road and turn the region into one of the key hubs of global transport connectivity.





Participants examined Central Asia’s prospects as a source of energy resources and critical minerals, as well as a future center for digital infrastructure.





American experts stressed the need to align U.S. policies and regulations with real business needs. They highlighted priorities such as removing outdated restrictions, creating more predictable conditions for investors, and supporting greater participation of the U.S. private sector in projects across Central Asia.





The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.