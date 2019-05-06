Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the MID RK was appointed

Astana. 7 June. Kazakhstan Today - By order of the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zh. Kassymbek, Akberdin Rustam Aleksandrovich was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Rustam Akberdin was born in 1961 in the Karaganda region. In 1984 he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. By education he is a metallurgical engineer. Candidate of Technical Sciences.



In 1984, he began his career as an intern-researcher at the Department of Steel and Ferroalloy Electro-metallurgy at the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. Then he held various positions in state bodies and commercial companies.



In 2003-2010 he worked in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Economy and Budget planning, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Protection of Competition. He was the first deputy chairman of the Innovation Committee of the People's Democratic Party "Nur Otan" (2010-2012).



In 2012-2016 he worked in the Eurasian Economic Commission as the director of the Department for the Development of Entrepreneurship, then as an assistant to the member of the Board (Minister) for Economics and Financial Policy.



Prior to his appointment to the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety, MID RK served as Adviser to the Secretariat of the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



