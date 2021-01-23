Chief of Economy Ministry’s staff appointed

The Kazakh National Economy Minister signed a decree to appoint Arman Dzhumabekov as the chief of the staff of the Ministry, the PM’s press service informs.





Born in 1973 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.





In 2019 appointed the 1st Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. Since July 19, 2019 up to January 19, 2021 acted as the executive secretary of the National Economy Ministry.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.