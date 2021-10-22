Система Orphus

Children shouldn’t be limited to knowing only one language - Tokayev

21.10.2021, 18:30 32050
Children shouldn’t be limited to knowing only one language, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan said.
 

Graduates of our schools must be integrated into the Kazakh society, they must be competitive. And for this, they need to know the state language, and the national language, and, preferably, know the Russian language. In general, the more our children are fluent in different languages, the better for them, they should not be limited to only one language. By acting in this way, we actually limit their future development, their future integration, in the end they are deprived of prospects for a prosperous future," Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.


Source: Kazinform


 
President assigns to improve interethnic relations research

21.10.2021, 17:59 31861
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Information and Social Development Ministry to improve practically useful research in the sphere of interethnic relations.

At today’s expanded session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that scientifically grounded approaches to interethnic relations should be the focal point of the state policy. It is the ultra-sensitive direction which cannot do with amateurism and populism. Tremendously competent experts should work in this direction.

The President charged the Information and Social Development Ministry to improve conducting practically useful studies on topical subject-matter of integration of the nationwide unity and harmonization of interethnic ties.

As earlier reported, the Head of State chaired the expanded session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.

Source: Kazinform


 
Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to further strengthen national unity

21.10.2021, 14:46 31969
Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to further strengthen national unity
Images | Akorda
The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in strengthening national unity, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Addressing the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Thursday, President Tokayev said the session is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

30 years of independence, in his words, is an important historical milestone for Kazakhstan as the country has managed to create a solid foundation, develop its economy and enhance the prosperity of the population. All of this has been achieved through unity of the people.

According to the Head of State, thanks to constructive policy of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the country has developed a unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord. Its effectiveness has been widely recognized by the international community.

Stability and peace in Kazakhstan begin with accord and equality, mutual trust and respect in the society, the President added.

Given there are many present-day challenges, Kazakhstanis need to further strengthen their national unity and statehood, he stressed.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Source: Kazinform


 
President calls to transmit work experience of People’s Assembly to regions

21.10.2021, 13:42 10639
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for transmitting the work experience of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to the regions.
 

The relevant Ministry, regional administrations need to support the work of the Assembly, its structure, and implementation of the national cross-cutting projects with wide coverage of people. Friendship houses should become resource centers and project offices for people’s initiatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan not rooms for meetings and solemn gatherings. Ethnocultural associations should take an active part in this work. Over the years of its existence the Assembly has turned into a true instrument of public diplomacy," Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

 
The President went on to note that members of the Assembly talk about Kazakhstan abroad, familiarize foreign guests with the culture of the Kazakh people, calling for the continuation of such work.
 

Such an interaction carries a huge potential for deepening full international cooperation, and it is important to strengthen the role of ethnocultural associations in this area," said the Kazakh President.

 
Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.

Source: Kazinform


 
