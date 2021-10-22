Children shouldn’t be limited to knowing only one language - Tokayev

Graduates of our schools must be integrated into the Kazakh society, they must be competitive. And for this, they need to know the state language, and the national language, and, preferably, know the Russian language. In general, the more our children are fluent in different languages, the better for them, they should not be limited to only one language. By acting in this way, we actually limit their future development, their future integration, in the end they are deprived of prospects for a prosperous future," Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.
Source: Kazinform
