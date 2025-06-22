This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries
relevant news
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution
The negotiations will continue," Nurzhigitov added.
We have submitted to the Uzbek side the draft agreement approved by the state agencies of our country. They will reply us within 15 days," Nurzhigitov said to Kazinform in early 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation and Participate in Joint Business Forum
Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Slovak Republic. Our countries share much in common in the areas of industrial and agricultural development, highly skilled human capital, and favorable geographical location. All of this forms a solid foundation for further strengthening Kazakh-Slovak relations," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Meetings between heads of state and prime ministers serve as a mobilizing factor for the implementation of projects. We are interested not only in increasing trade turnover but also in establishing joint productions," Robert Fico noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Participates in the IV Tashkent Investment Forum
At the recent Astana International Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed our country's commitment to building a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to support successful and long-term projects based on mutual trust and sustainable development. Investment attraction plays a central role in our region's economic paradigm. Kazakhstan aims to attract at least $150 billion in foreign capital into the economy by 2029. These are ambitious goals, but we consider them attainable. To that end, we are consistently implementing large-scale reforms aimed at structural transformation of the national economy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.06.2025, 19:17II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration 17.06.2025, 21:2368121President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 17.06.2025, 18:2667871Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership 17.06.2025, 20:0467636China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries 17.06.2025, 10:15Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta58821Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta 03.06.2025, 16:14203706Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 03.06.2025, 11:21191466Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away 04.06.2025, 19:11186121Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13185846UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 03.06.2025, 09:42183626Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty