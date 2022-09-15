Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held a meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.

It is your first visit to a foreign country after the pandemic, which makes it historic. I believe it is the proof of high level of mutual trust and cooperation," said the Kazakh Head of State during the meeting.

Kazakh President Tokayev noted that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.

It is symbolic that your visit coincided with this anniversary date. Over this short of time, our countries have established string interstate ties," said the Kazakh President while thanking the Chinese leader for the support for the economic development of Kazakhstan and its international initiatives.

In his turn, Xi Jinping said that he was once again glad to pay a visit to Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to the Kazakh President for being invited to pay a state visit and hospitality of the Kazakhstani people.

The Chinese leader commended the level of Kazakh-Chinese relations and expressed confidence that the visit will give new impetus to their further strengthening. He stressed that China supports Kazakhstan’s position on regional and international issues.

The sides discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics and agro-industrial spheres, as well as considered the issue of the use of transboundary waters.

Following the talks, the Heads of State signed the Joint statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China.