CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council

17.10.2022, 16:29 12966
CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council
It is suggested to build the CICA environmental cooperation council," CICA secretary general Kairat Sarybai said.

 
He said following the summit held in Astana the new directions were added to the confidence-building measures catalogue.
 

During the summit Head of State initiated founding the standing cooperation council, to hold an ecological conference in 2024. If the conference takes place the Asian environmental cooperation council will be built. All this contributes to the development of new structures, and as a result the organization will embark on a new level," he told the press conference.

 
As earlier reported, the VI CICA Summit took place in Astana on October 12-13.

Kazakhstan holds talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and France on RES projects implementation

18.10.2022, 12:56 4561
Over 140 RES projects with the total capacity of 2,300MWt are operating in Kazakhstan today, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly briefing, Kazinform reports.
 

The share of RES in the total electric power generation is 3.7%. The total amount of investments attracted to the RES sector hit 1trln tenge," the Minister said.

 
In 2022, according to him, the volume of electric power generated by RES is forecast to reach 4.5bln KWt or 4% of the total volume.
 

Meanwhile, we plan to commission additional 48 RES projects with the total capacity exceeding 850MWt," he added.

 
The Ministry is currently holding negotiations with the French, UAE and Saudi companies on implementation of large-scale RES projects, Bolat Akchulakov noted.
 

Kazakhstan and Vatican celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

17.10.2022, 20:05 12691
Kazakhstan and Vatican celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations
Today Kazakhstan and the Vatican celebrate a historical landmark - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
 
Over these three decades, Kazakhstan and the Holy See have developed friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation based on strong ties of mutual respect and common priorities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to have signed a relationship agreement with the Vatican (1998), and in 2001 became the first country in the region to receive the Head of the Catholic Church.
 
In recent years, the visits of Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev (November 2021) and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi (May 2022) to the Vatican have become evidence of the established close and trusting dialogue.
 
This year, the contractual and legal framework of the Kazakh-Vatican cooperation has significantly expanded. In particular, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the University Medical Center of Kazakhstan and the Bambino Gesu Hospital, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Suleymanov Institute of Oriental Studies and the Vatican Apostolic Library, as well as an Additional Agreement to the 1998 Relationship Agreement aimed at further deepening cooperation.
 
2022 is a special year in the history of the development of bilateral relations, taking into account the state (apostolic) visit of Pope Francis to the Kazakhstan’s capital on 13-14 September, during which the head of the Catholic Church took part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held a Holy Mass for several thousand pilgrims and addressed representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps, quoting the great Abai and demonstrating deep knowledge of Kazakh culture by invoking the symbol of the dombra.
 
As noted by the Pope, Kazakhstan plays a special role in building interreligious and intercivilizational dialogue, being a "place of meeting and dialogue".
 
Kazakhstan shares the global vision of the Catholic Church based on the ideals of goodness, justice, solidarity and compassion.
 
Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain

17.10.2022, 18:13 12776
Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Magzhan Iliyasov, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting the Head of State prioritized further strengthening of cooperation with the United Kingdom.
 
The Head of State set certain tasks, including boosting trade and economic and investment cooperation between the two nations.
 
UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

17.10.2022, 17:20 12871
UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation
The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) concluded on Sunday a memorandum of cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in order to enhance cooperation between the two bodies operating within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
 
The memorandum was signed by UNA Acting Director-General Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami and the IOFS Director-General Yerlan Baidolet during the latter's visit to UNA's headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, UNA reports.
 
It is noteworthy that the IOFS is a specialized institution of the OIC concerned with promoting agricultural and rural development and food security in Islamic countries, with its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan.
 
Turkmenistan President got acquainted with AIFC activities

17.10.2022, 16:17 13056
President of the Republic of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who arrived on a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre). The delegation was met by AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.
 
During the visit the guest was introduced to the work of the AIFC Bodies and Organisations, such as Astana International Exchange (AIX), AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre (GFC), Tech Hub, etc., the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
President of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the special legal regime based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa incentives in force in the jurisdiction of the AIFC as well as with the advantages of jurisdiction and the achievements of the Centre.
 
Special attention was paid to the activities of the AIFC Green Finance Centre. It was noted that earlier the GFC came up with an initiative to establish the Turkic Green Finance Council. The initiative during the Astana Finance Days conference was supported by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, the Central Bank of Hungary, and the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan. Currently the AIFC Green Finance Centre cooperates with the Ashgabat Stock Exchange and is ready to open an office in Ashgabat.
 
Following the meeting, the Parties agreed to further strengthen relations, including in the field of the green capital market.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

43 intl observers accredited for early presidential election in Kazakhstan

17.10.2022, 14:36 13241
The Central Election Commission has accredited the first group of 43 international observers who will represent four international organizations and one foreign country at the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
According to Secretary of the CEC Mukhtar Yerman, they are: six observers from the CIS Observer Mission, 17 observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, 13 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR, five observers from the International Observation Mission of the Organization of Turkic States¬, and two observers from Georgia.
 
The International Observation Institution was opened by the CEC on September 22, 2022.
 
The early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20, 2022.
 

Igor Rogov reports to President on Human Rights Commission’s work

17.10.2022, 13:14 10356
Igor Rogov reports to President on Human Rights Commission’s work
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Human Rights Commission Igor Rogov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Igor Rogov reported to the President on the results of the Commission’s work.
 
In his words, the Commission reviewed the activity of authorized state bodies in human rights protection and discussed the issue of prevention of tortures in law-enforcement structures.
 
The President pointed out that human rights protection is an integral part of the state policy. Human life, according to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, is the highest value.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the activity of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. Kazakhstan is the member of the Venice Commission, and Igor Rogov is the President of its Sub-Commission for Ombudsman Institution.
 
According to Igor Rogov, the Venice Commission positively assesses the political and legal reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.
 
The Venice Commission, Majilis of the Parliament and the Ministry of Justice plan to hold a discussion of the draft Constitutional Law "On Ombudsman in the Republic of Kazakhstan" in October 2022.
 

