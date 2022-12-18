Система Orphus

CICA summarizes its activities in 2022, approves plans for further actions

15.12.2022, 09:28 6566
CICA summarizes its activities in 2022, approves plans for further actions
Images | gov.kz
The meetings of the Special Working Group (SWG) and the Senior Officials Committee (SOC) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) were held in the format of a videoconference
The meetings of the Special Working Group (SWG) and the Senior Officials Committee (SOC) of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) were held in the format of a videoconference, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
SOC Chairman - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov noted that the main political outcome of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship in the CICA in 2020-2022 was the 6th Summit of the Conference successfully held in October 2022 in Astana.
 
Deputy Minister Tursunov stressed that a number of important documents were adopted at the Summit, in particular the Astana Statement on CICA Transformation, which launched the structured and inclusive negotiations process of gradual transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. During the 6th Summit, Kuwait received the status of the 28th CICA Member State, and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) became the 6th CICA partner organization after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.
 
The Member States were also informed about the vision of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship of CICA activities in 2022-2024. In particular, it was noted that Kazakhstan's efforts would be aimed at implementing the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on further institutionalization of the Forum, promoting the gradual transformation of the CICA, updating the regulatory framework of the CICA, expanding external relations, etc.
 
The Secretary General of the CICA Kairat Sarybay spoke about the activities of the Secretariat, the implementation of the CICA confidence building measures in five dimensions, and informed about the planned activities in 2023.
 
The SOC approved the concept papers in the priority areas of "Tourism" and "Agriculture", the Action Plan on implementation of confidence building measures under priority areas of CICA dimensions and the Calendar of CICA events for 2023, the budget of the CICA Secretariat for 2023 and its staff matrix.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

16.12.2022, 15:01 5786
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation. The Kyrgyz President extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
In addition, Sadyr Zhaparov wished all Kazakhstanis peace and prosperity.
 
The Head of State, for his part, thanked the Kyrgyz leader and reassured him Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with the fraternal Kyrgyzstan.
 
During the telephone conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh, Croatian FMs hold telephone conversation

16.12.2022, 10:58 5931
Both parties exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia
The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlic-Radman, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Both parties exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the UN, OSCE, other international organizations, and topical issues of the international and regional agenda.
 
The Head of the Croatian Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, and noted the effective implementation of systemic and large-scale reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at sustainable development of the country.
 
For his part, Minister Tileuberdi congratulated Croatia on joining the Schengen area and the euro zone from January 1, 2023, and expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations between our countries within the framework of cooperation in the Kazakhstan-EU format.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev extends Independence Day congratulations

16.12.2022, 09:30 6041
President Tokayev extends Independence Day congratulations
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
In his congratulatory message, the Head of State pointed out that the 16th of December 1991 is a historic milestone for the country and indeed a symbol of turning the dream of ancestors about a sovereign state into reality.
 
The Independence Day, according to the President, has gained a special meaning and it is our sacred duty to revere the memory of the national heroes who dedicated their lives to selfless fight for the freedom of their people. Their selfless love for their Motherland sets an example for the present and future generations.
 
President Tokayev stressed that independence is the greatest treasure for Kazakhstanis and that we should cherish it and protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
 
He also emphasized that 2022 was a watershed year for Kazakhstan as it faced unprecedented internal and external challenges, but confidently passed all tests thanks to the unity of its people.
 
Having launched ambitious political and economic reforms, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path towards modernization and it is up to every one of us whether it is going to be a success.
 
Further successful development of our country is the top priority that we have right now. Putting in hard work is the only way for Kazakhstan to become a strong state, said the President in conclusion wishing all Kazakhstanis good help and prosperity.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day

16.12.2022, 09:00 6146
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
The Republic of Kazakhstan for the 31st time celebrates the most important milestone in its history - the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On the 16th of December 1991 the 7th session of the Supreme Council of the republic saw the adoption of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the state independence". Then-president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law on the same day.
 
Declaration of independence has become a pivot point in the current history of Kazakhstan which for the first time in many centuries got a chance to build its statehood, develop its economy and culture and carry out its foreign policy independently.
 
The day of declaration of Independence - December 16 - is also the Remembrance Day reminding us all about the tragic events that took place in December 1986 in Almaty (Jeltoqsan Tragedy) where the Kazakh youth rallied against the policy of USSR dictatorship that infringed their rights and interests.
 
United in their manifestation of courage and patriotism the young Kazakh people have become the symbol of Kazakhstan’s aspiration for independence and up to this day offer a reminder of a higher purpose for the country to become a strong, prosperous and sovereign state.
 
Dozens of mass events are expected to take place today on the occasion of the Independence day across Kazakhstan, including science to practice conferences, photo exhibitions and car rallies.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM

15.12.2022, 19:37 6246
Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM
Images | gov.kz
Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and of Belize Carlos Fuller signed an intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, which became the first for Kazakhstan with the countries of the Caribbean Community, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The signing of the international agreement confirmed the intention of Kazakhstan and Belize to deepen friendly relations, expand constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as simplify official and business visits between the two countries.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection

15.12.2022, 15:07 6391
Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection
Images | Depositphotos
Senators have ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on encouragement and mutual protection of investments, Kazinform reports.
 
The document provides for encouragement and creation of favorable conditions, as well as protection and security for the investors in the two countries’ territories.
 
The document regulates free transfer of investment-related payments.
 
As per the law, the investments of one side cannot be nationalized, expropriated, seized in the territory of the second country, except for the measures taken for public purposes, in a non-discriminatory manner and in compliance with the legal proceeding, with payment of adequate, prompt and effective compensation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention

15.12.2022, 11:36 6491
Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention
The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified two agreements of Kazakhstan on civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies. The documents were signed earlier by the governments of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Kazinform reports.
 
As Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin explained, the agreements will enable the sides to exchange experience in forecast of emergency situations, preparation of the population for the action in case of threat and their emergence. The agreements include the opportunity of training the civil defense specialists in educational organizations of the signatory countries.
 
Alongside, the ratification of the agreements will let provide assistance in liquidation of emergency situations. Rescue units will be able to cross the state borders and bring in forces and means in case of an emergency on the territory of the signatory countries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation

14.12.2022, 12:06 24356
Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
Images | gov.kz
December 10 marked 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
On this significant date, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Ambassador of Latvia to Kazakhstan, Irina Mangule, held an official ceremony to exchange congratulatory messages on behalf of the two countries’ ministers of foreign affairs.
 
As Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in his message, "over the past three decades, relations between our countries have expanded and strengthened in all spheres and there is mutual support in the international arena and in various international organizations".
 
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, for his part, said "More than thirty years ago our nations chose their own free and independent path and developed policies to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity for our peoples. We were able to choose our partners and cooperation formats, which served the best to our national interests. And we opted for international law and rules based cooperation, for good neighborly and regional relations, for peace, security and growth. In the Latvian-Kazakh relations these choices have resulted in 30 years of fruitful bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields of mutual interest".
 
Relations are supported by regular exchanges of delegations. An inter-parliamentary group of friendship and cooperation functions in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Seimas of Latvia.
 
The high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and Latvia have created favorable conditions for increased trade and economic cooperation. Developed transport and logistics infrastructure allows goods to be transported by the shortest routes between Europe and Asia.
 
More than 100 Latvian companies operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 Kazakh companies are represented in Latvia. There is active cooperation in the field of international road transport.
 
In the first nine months of 2022, trade between the two countries reached $135.6 million. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the same period last year. The total amount of Latvian investments in Kazakhstan from 2008 to 2021 was $107 million. Gross fid inflows to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to $22.7 million.
 
An effective mechanism for strengthening and developing interaction between the two countries is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. As co-chair of the IGC from the Kazakh side, Deputy Minister
 
Vassilenko reaffirmed the intention to contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres. It was noted that there are real prospects in areas such as investment, transport and logistics, IT, agriculture, tourism, health and education.
 
Throughout 30 years of effective engagement, Kazakh-Latvian relations serve as bright example of successful and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read