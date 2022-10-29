CIS Heads of Government Council begins its meeting in Astana

Images | https://t.me/KZgovernment

A meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

After the negotiations in a narrow format, a meeting in an extended format will be held.

The meeting is chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Heads of government of Azerbaijan – Ali Asadov, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Russia – Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan – Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan – Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of Kyrgyz President’s Administration Akylbek Japarov, Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov are attending the meeting.

The participants will discuss a number of issues including economic interaction in the Commonwealth of Independent States; the agreement on free trade in services; investment-related issues , as well holding a regular meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council etc.

Earlier, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said that a wide range of documents aimed at improving and strengthening our cooperation would be adopted during the meeting.