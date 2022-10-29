CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov summed up the country’s CIS chairmanship, Kazinform reports.

He said addressing the sitting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government that as the CIS chair this year Kazakhstan worked on deepening cooperation in all directions.

He also expressed gratitude to co-chairs, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, for their assistance.

The PM reminded that the Kazakh President at the recent meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State initiated new institutions such as the CIS observer and partner. The executive committee proceeded to studying this important idea. It should lead to creating new opportunities for rapprochement with other countries and international structures.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance to discuss economic cooperation issues, etc.