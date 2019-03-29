CitizensИ temporary registration available online

Astana. 17 January. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan has launched online service of temporary registration of citizens on e-gov.kz portal.



"Dear friends! Our Ministry has launched a pilot project of citizensИ temporary registration in online mode. The project will be launched on the website of the e-government. The system will be monitored and all the works will be finished by the end of this week," Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev posted on his Facebook account.



