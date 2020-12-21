Commission under RK President considered anti-corruption issues

Under the chairmanship of State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev, a meeting of the Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on anti-corruption issues was held in the videoconference mode, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting considered the issue "On efficiency of using budget funds allocated for implementation of the State Program for Development of Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2021".

It was noted that the implementation of the State Program, developed at the instruction of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy N.A. Nazarbayev, is of strategic importance, since the agro-industrial complex is one of the important sectors of the economy that forms the country's food security.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in a new reality: time for action" also pointed out the impossibility of creating a competitive economy without developed agriculture.

During the meeting, the Agriculture Ministry reported on the positive effect of the implementation of the State Program, which made it possible to increase the volume of gross agricultural output by 1.4 times and bring it in value terms to 5.2 trillion tenge.

In addition, investments in fixed assets in agriculture have doubled, labor productivity - by 1.8 times, exports of agricultural products and products of its processing - 1.5 times, and gross output of livestock and crop production - 1.4 times.

To a large extent, this was facilitated by the budgetary funds allocated to support agricultural producers, which significantly improved the financial condition of the subjects of the agro-industrial complex.

At the same time, according to information from regulatory and law enforcement agencies, the existing subsidy system in the livestock sector is not sufficiently balanced in relation to small agricultural enterprises that produce most of the agricultural products.

In the industry under consideration, the problems of wear and tear of means of production, insufficient use of advanced technologies and the rational use of financial resources remain.

The imperfection of the regulatory framework in the field of subsidies and the digital platform Qoldau.kz, through which applications for subsidies are submitted, create conditions for various types of abuse.

During the period of the State program, 169 criminal offenses were revealed, including the facts of illegal provision of subsidies to agricultural producers on fictitious documents.

Thus, certain aspects of the practical implementation of the State Program do not agree with the instructions of the Head of State, especially in terms of using the potential of personal subsidiary farms in vertical cooperation, as well as involving them in creation of regional food hubs.

At the meeting, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council Aset Issekeshev made recommendations to reduce corruption risks in the agro-industrial complex.

Following the meeting, State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev gave specific instructions on the issues considered, the implementation of which was taken under control.





