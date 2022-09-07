Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to be held at Palace of Independence

Images | flickr.com

More than 100 delegations from 50 countries of the world are expected to participate in the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek Smadyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among them are spiritual leaders of the world traditional confessions (Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, Shintoism), as well as political and public figures, representatives of international organizations, who will gather in the Kazakh capital on September 14-15 at the Palace of Independence.

The theme of this year’s Congress is set as "The role of leaders of world and traditional faiths in the socio-spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period". Four panel sessions will be organized within the Congress, which will focus on questions on the role of religions in strengthening spiritual and moral values, education and religious studies in promoting peaceful coexistence of religions, countering extremism, radicalism and terrorism, especially on religious grounds, as well as the contribution of women to the well-being and sustainable development of society.

The upcoming event will be notable for the participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed at-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef and other religious leaders, as well as representatives of a number of international organizations.

Over 230 representatives of 60 foreign mass media have accredited for the event, Aibek Smadyarov added.