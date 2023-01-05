Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President

Images | akorda.kz

The Kazakh President visited a new administrative building of the Constitutional Court that started its work on January 1,2023, and met with the recently appointed judges, the Akorda press service reports.





The President said that the Constitutional Court is of great importance for the society. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the members of the Constitutional Council for their work for the past 27 years for the benefit of the country and all those who worked there.





Kazakhstan prioritizes ensuring protection of constitutional rights of the citizens. The members of the public express readiness to taking an active part in it. That’s why I suggested establishing the Constitutional Council. This initiative and other important decision were supported by the citizens at the nationwide referendum," the Head of State said.





The President stressed the key task of the Constitutional Court is to ensure full compliance of all the laws and regulations of the country’s Constitution.





The Constitutional Court is the most important institution of the country. People may in person appeal to the Court to outlaw norms that in their views discord with the principles of the Constitution. The prosecutor general and ombudsman may also appeal to the Constitutional Court.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the Constitutional Court will lay the foundation for the human rights protection system.



