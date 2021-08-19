Counting Committee of Kazakhstan joined ASOSAI

The election event took place in Hanoi, Vietnam in frames of the 14th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) uniting more than 200 representatives of the supreme audit organizations of the ASOSAI member states.





Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by a member of the Audit Committee Talgat Zhakan.





It should be noted the Court of Accounts of Turkey was also elected a member of the Audit Committee. The Supreme Audit Institutions of the two countries will have to audit the financial statements of ASOSAI during 2018-2021.





The Assembly resumed the results of the organization's activities for three years, the financial report of ASOSAI for 2015-2017 was considered, the budget for 2019-2021 was approved, the results of an implementation of the Strategic Work Plan were discussed as well," the Accounts Committee informed.





At the same time, during the assembly, a ceremony was held to transfer the powers of the Chairman of the organization from the general auditor of Malaysia to the general auditor of Vietnam for 2018-2021. The National Audit Office of China was established by the Secretary-General of ASOSAI for this period. ASOSAI adopted a new member - the Palestine Liberation Organization. The seat of the next Assembly was approved by Thailand.





Following the results of the Assembly, the Hanoi Declaration was adopted, according to which the participants agreed to revitalize ASOSAI through the expansion of the exchange of knowledge and experience, the dissemination of standards for environmental auditing, the organization of intensive training courses, joint inspections to solve problems in this area.





Talgat Zhakan met with leaders and representatives of the supreme audit institutions of Vietnam, Iran, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Turkey, South Korea and Japan in order to talk over intensifying and strengthening of cooperation on issues of mutual interest.





Thus, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Thailand agreed on bilateral cooperation memorandums’ signing. Talgat Zhakan expressed gratitude colleagues for their support and assured that the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan as a member of the Audit Committee will make every effort to use its potential and accumulated experience for the further development of international cooperation within the framework of ASOSAI.









