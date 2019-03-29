Criminal case launched on the attack on the police in Atyrau

Atyrau. September 17. Kazakhstan Today - A criminal case is launched on the attack on the police in Atyrau, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"On September 14 at 11:52 p.m. on Isatai Makhambet square in Atyrau two unidentified men fired at the pointsman of the police department of Atyrau, causing him shotgun wound to the leg. After the pointsman have used his police-issue weapon the criminals disappeared," the press-service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said.



In addition, according to the press service, September 15 at 00:10 a.m., two unidentified men tried to get into the police department of Atyrau. "They threw a Molotov cocktail toward the checkpoint and fired in the direction of the military men," the Ministry explained.



After the shooting from the duty officer the criminals fled. One soldier of the military unit 5546 was inflicted gunshot wound.



The Interior Ministry also reported that the affected officers are in the hospital, their condition is satisfactory. No casualties.



At the present time, a criminal case is launched on the given facts, operative-investigative measures to identify and apprehend criminals are being held.



As previously reported, Friday night unknown men attacked the duty of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Atyrau.



According to the newspaper "Ak Zhaiyk", "a police officer told unofficially that three unknown men entered the police office and tried to attack the duty officer. He managed to press the "red button", thereby passing the alarm for all police forces. The unknown men managed to escape".



"The source also said that before the attack in another part of the city an unknown person fired from a traumatic gun at a patrolman of the Patrol-Guard Service of the Police, who was slightly injured. The connection between these two night events is not traced yet", the regional edition reports.



Meanwhile, as "Kazinform" reported referring to the witnesses, unknown men attacked the city police department, beat him with explosives.



Duty officer of the police department confirmed to the agency reporter the fact that this district is "restless", and urged not to go out till morning.



"When asked whether it was true that the extremists attacked the police department, the duty officer did not give a direct answer. At the same time, he confirmed that there are wounded. When asked whether the attackers were detained, he gave an affirmative answer: yes, detained," the agency reported.



