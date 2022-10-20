Система Orphus

Crucial to increase total capacity of renewables

19.10.2022, 12:32 3451
Images | t.me/bort_01
The Head of State drew attention to the need to increase the total capacity of renewable energy sources, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 

Almaty region has a great potential for the development energy sector. Several proejcts are being developed in the region now. The point at issue is the construction of a wind farm in Shelek corridor, a small-scale hydropower plant in Raiymbek district and Bartogai hydropower plant in Yenbekshikazakh district, etc.," the Head of State said.

 
The President said that there are 24 wind farms in the region that generate almost 20% of energy generated. At the same time wind farms are not a reliable source of basic generation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations

19.10.2022, 16:12 3011
What projects does Kazakhstan plan to implement to increase transit transportations till 2025? Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kassym Tlepov answered this question at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable today, Kazinform reports.
 
In his words, the implementation of Dostyk-Moyinty project will let increase transit transportations between China and Europe. Its capacity will be raised fivefold while service speed will increase from 800km/day to 1,500km/day.
 
The Ministry plans also to implement Darbaza-Maktaaral project which will enable to shorten transit distances in Central Asia, Iran and Persian Gulf and decrease the burden on Saryagash checkpoint which operates at its full capacity today – 27mln tonnes per annum.
 

Another project to be implemented is construction of the rail line bypassing Almaty which will let lessen burden on Almaty railway junction by 30% and reduce the time of goods supply from China and Asia-Pacific region to the Central Asian, Persian Gulf states and Europe to 24 hours," Kassym Tlepov explained.

 

Berlin Eurasian Club reviews Kazakhstan-EU cooperation in transport and logistics

19.10.2022, 13:09 3256
Images | gov.kz
Various aspects of cooperation of Kazakhstan and the European Union in the transport and logistics sector, as well as of social modernization in Kazakhstan were discussed by the participants of the 35th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) held in the EU capital.
 
The event was organized by the Eastern Committee of German Economy and the embassies of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The meeting was arranged in the format of two sessions dedicated to the topics of Global Gateway: Opportunities for Joint Projects in New Realities and of Social Reforms Agenda in Kazakhstan: View from Europe.
 
Underlining at the opening session the role of the BEC as an important expert platform for discussing specific issues of diverse cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, informed the participants of the session about the course of comprehensive political modernization initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his country and aimed at transforming the entire model of public policy, expanding the participation of citizens in political processes and strengthening human rights protection mechanisms. In addition, he stressed Astana’s interest in developing additional routes for transporting commodities between Europe and Asia, including the so-called Middle Corridor. "We see a reciprocal serious interest on the part of our European partners to strengthen mutually beneficial ties and we count on productive joint work to achieve our common goals," the Kazakh diplomat said.
 
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov emphasized that during the 10 years of its functioning, the BEC has proven its effectiveness as a platform for informal dialogue with the participation of government agencies, business and experts from Kazakhstan, Germany, and other European countries. According to him, given the high dynamics of trade and economic turnover with European partners, Kazakhstan is interested in the successful implementation of projects under the EU’s Global Gateway program, which would help strengthen the transport and logistics capacity of all stakeholders and provide mutually beneficial outcomes on a win-win principle.
 
Peteris Ustubs, Director for Middle East, Central Asia, Asia and Pacific in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, noted the high level of interconnectedness between various aspects of economic development, environmental protection, digitalization, and social policy, including through continued investment and innovation in the sectors of healthcare and education. In this context, the EU is ready to continue comprehensive cooperation with Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, on issues of mutual interest.
 
Michael Siebert, Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE of the European External Action Service, noted the importance of further effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. Underlining the European Union’s support for the reforms in Kazakhstan, he noted the positive dynamics of political contacts and interaction on implementation of specific projects aimed at development of relations in transport, logistic and other areas between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
The session’s participants discussed prospects of implementation of the EU Global Gateway initiative on development of transport and logistics infrastructure in Central Eurasia aimed at increasing trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Central Asian countries and China and the EU countries.
 
Kazakhstan’s Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Almaz Idrisov informed the participants of the meeting of the strategy for the implementation of the transit potential of his country and the development of the trade cooperation infrastructure with international partners, including in the European direction.
 
Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railways company Anuar Akhmetzhanov highlighted the processes of development of the country’s railway transportation industry and promising directions for increasing cooperation with the EU in this area.
 
At the panel session entitled Social Reforms Agenda in Kazakhstan: View from Europe, experts from Western and Northern Europe exchanged views on the progress made and challenges to meet in implementing public policy to ensure the social welfare of Kazakh citizens.
 
The President of the Kazakh-German Society, the former Director of the Konrad Adenauer Fund in Kazakhstan Thomas Helm noted that the experience accumulated in Germany and other EU countries in implementing the standards of social development could be very useful for Astana.
 
The keynote speaker at the session was Director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy (Stockholm) Svante Cornell, who recently issued a report on social reforms in Kazakhstan. In his speech, he focused on the implementation of a number of successful programs in the social sphere during the years of Kazakhstan’s independence and the progress made in education and health care, noting, at the same time, the need to ensure its more even distribution throughout the country, including in rural areas. At the same time, according to him, the change of generations means a fundamental change in the perception of the interaction between state and society, which should be considered when further developing and implementing new packages of social, political, and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The Friedrich Ebert Foundation’s Regional Director for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Christoph Mohr stressed that the country’s comprehensive transformation opens up new opportunities for supporting and strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU in various spheres. In his view, the recent constitutional referendum and the upcoming presidential elections represent important first steps in building a Just Kazakhstan, and the dialogue between state and society, encouraged by President Tokayev, is laying a solid foundation for further transformations. Obstacles on this way, of course, are and will be, but they are surmountable, believes the German expert.
 
In their turn, the experts from the Netherlands, Norway, France, who took part in the discussion, highlighted various aspects of social reforms in Kazakhstan, the perception of this process in the Kazakh society and in the international community, the unprecedented complexity of the geopolitical context for their implementation. Among the topics discussed were modernization of the energy sector and transition to a green economy and the impact of these processes on the social sphere, problems of single-industry mono-towns, promotion of employment, gender equality, etc.
 
In general, the discussion showed a significant constructive interest in social reforms in Kazakhstan among European experts, who agreed on the importance of mutually useful exchange of experience in this area, significant both for improving living standards of the citizens, and for a better understanding in the international community of the transformation processes in Kazakhstan, further rapprochement between Kazakhstan and EU countries. The participants noted the need to continue such discussions, as well as of elaborating and implementing joint research projects to study the Kazakh experience of reforms.
 
The event was attended by more than 70 participants from among representatives of public authorities of the EU member states and the EU structures, businesses, international organizations, and the expert community.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA

18.10.2022, 18:02 14871
During the 6th Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold a high-level conference in Astana in 2024 for discussing environmental problems.
 
The results of this conference, as the Head of State said, may serve as a basis for the creation of the CICA Council for Environmental Cooperation. Secretary General of the CICA Kairat Sarybay said it at the press conference in Astana Oct 17.
 

It means if the conference takes place, an environmental cooperation council of Asia will be established. All this contributes to the emergence of new structures, and finally the CICA may embark on a new level," Kairat Sarybay added.

 
The 6th CICA Summit was held in Astana on October 12-13.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan holds talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and France on RES projects implementation

18.10.2022, 12:56 14936
Over 140 RES projects with the total capacity of 2,300MWt are operating in Kazakhstan today, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly briefing, Kazinform reports.
 

The share of RES in the total electric power generation is 3.7%. The total amount of investments attracted to the RES sector hit 1trln tenge," the Minister said.

 
In 2022, according to him, the volume of electric power generated by RES is forecast to reach 4.5bln KWt or 4% of the total volume.
 

Meanwhile, we plan to commission additional 48 RES projects with the total capacity exceeding 850MWt," he added.

 
The Ministry is currently holding negotiations with the French, UAE and Saudi companies on implementation of large-scale RES projects, Bolat Akchulakov noted.
 

Kazakhstan and Vatican celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

17.10.2022, 20:05 23066
Kazakhstan and Vatican celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations
Images | gov.kz
Today Kazakhstan and the Vatican celebrate a historical landmark - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
 
Over these three decades, Kazakhstan and the Holy See have developed friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation based on strong ties of mutual respect and common priorities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to have signed a relationship agreement with the Vatican (1998), and in 2001 became the first country in the region to receive the Head of the Catholic Church.
 
In recent years, the visits of Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev (November 2021) and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi (May 2022) to the Vatican have become evidence of the established close and trusting dialogue.
 
This year, the contractual and legal framework of the Kazakh-Vatican cooperation has significantly expanded. In particular, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the University Medical Center of Kazakhstan and the Bambino Gesu Hospital, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Suleymanov Institute of Oriental Studies and the Vatican Apostolic Library, as well as an Additional Agreement to the 1998 Relationship Agreement aimed at further deepening cooperation.
 
2022 is a special year in the history of the development of bilateral relations, taking into account the state (apostolic) visit of Pope Francis to the Kazakhstan’s capital on 13-14 September, during which the head of the Catholic Church took part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held a Holy Mass for several thousand pilgrims and addressed representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps, quoting the great Abai and demonstrating deep knowledge of Kazakh culture by invoking the symbol of the dombra.
 
As noted by the Pope, Kazakhstan plays a special role in building interreligious and intercivilizational dialogue, being a "place of meeting and dialogue".
 
Kazakhstan shares the global vision of the Catholic Church based on the ideals of goodness, justice, solidarity and compassion.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain

17.10.2022, 18:13 23151
Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Magzhan Iliyasov, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting the Head of State prioritized further strengthening of cooperation with the United Kingdom.
 
The Head of State set certain tasks, including boosting trade and economic and investment cooperation between the two nations.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

17.10.2022, 17:20 23246
UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Images | una-oic.org
The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) concluded on Sunday a memorandum of cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in order to enhance cooperation between the two bodies operating within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
 
The memorandum was signed by UNA Acting Director-General Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami and the IOFS Director-General Yerlan Baidolet during the latter's visit to UNA's headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, UNA reports.
 
It is noteworthy that the IOFS is a specialized institution of the OIC concerned with promoting agricultural and rural development and food security in Islamic countries, with its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council

17.10.2022, 16:29 22271
CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council
Images | ortcom.kz

It is suggested to build the CICA environmental cooperation council," CICA secretary general Kairat Sarybai said.

 
He said following the summit held in Astana the new directions were added to the confidence-building measures catalogue.
 

During the summit Head of State initiated founding the standing cooperation council, to hold an ecological conference in 2024. If the conference takes place the Asian environmental cooperation council will be built. All this contributes to the development of new structures, and as a result the organization will embark on a new level," he told the press conference.

 
As earlier reported, the VI CICA Summit took place in Astana on October 12-13.

Source: kazinform 
 

