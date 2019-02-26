CSTO to introduce partner, observer statuses

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will introduce its partner and observer statuses.





The CSTO Secretariat held consultations in Moscow for representatives of all the interested ministries and agencies of the CSTO member states to coordinate a package of documents on the introduction of the CSTO observer status and the CSTO partner status, BelTA learned from the website of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.





After considering the relevant draft documents, a decision was taken to view them as coordinated and submit them to the CSTO Permanent Council to decide on their consideration at the forthcoming joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils and the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council," the CSTO informed.





The CSTO comprises Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The supreme body of the organization is the Collective Security Council which consists of the CSTO heads of state, BelTA reports.









