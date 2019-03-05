Daniyar Akishev appointed as Advisor to the President

Photo: Akorda press service

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Daniyar Akishev as the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service says.

Daniyar Talgatovich Akishev has been appointed as the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a statement reads.

Previously, Daniyar Akishev was the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

