Days of Culture of Kazakhstan to be held in Belarus next month

08.06.2022, 03:37 6421
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan to be held in Belarus next month
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
 Prime MInister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the First Deputy of Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolay Snopkov who arrived in Nur-Sultan for the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Belarussian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
At the meeting, Smaliov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further deepening and strengthening cooperation with Belarus including enhancing mutual trade and investment.
 

I believe there are all opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover and develop trade and economic cooperation between our countries," said the Kazakh PM.

 
According to him, seven projects worth $100mln have been carried out in the industrial cooperation. Two more projects to the tune of $14mln are under implementation; new projects are being elaborated.
 
On his part, Nikolay Snopkov said that Belarus takes interest in the comprehensive development of relations with Kazahstan in all mutually beneficial areas.
 

We are time-tested partners, therefore our task is to enhance and deepen cooperation in all spheres, with industrial cooperation and strengthening of different business ties between the countries as the basis," said the First Deputy of Prime Minister of Belarus.

 
During the meeting, the sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects in construction, agriculture, and energy, as well as interaction in civil aviation, holding Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Belarus as part of the International Art festival Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk in July 2022.
 
Tokayev receives Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

09.06.2022, 20:25 2821
Tokayev receives Glencore CEO Gary Nagle
Images | Akorda
On the sidelines of the 34th meeting of the Council of Foreign INvestors Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Gary Nagle, the CEO of Glencore - one of the major companies in the world in commodity trade, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
During the meeting, the current issues of economic decarbonization, some aspects of the company's activity in mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan were discussed. 
 
The Head of State accentuated attention on the importance to observe the environmental norms and introduce advanced production technology. 
 
The Glencore CEO informed the President about the results in the company's work in Kazakhstan and plans for the upcoming period.
 
Tokayev meets with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

09.06.2022, 19:50 2961
Tokayev meets with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with UN First Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed arrived in Kazakhstan as part of a Central Asia tour, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The interlocutors discussed the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. 
 
Special attention was attached to the joint efforts in achieving the SDGs, climate change fight, combating the pandemic, and ensuring gender equality and human rights.
 
 Welcoming Amina Mohammed, the Head of State congratulated her on her re-election to the post and noted that her visit coincided with the turning point in the history of the country - the hilding of the national referendum, the results of which enable to start building New Kazakhstan. 
 
The President noted the exceptional role of the UN in forming and developing multilateral and international diplomacy, Tokayev highlighted the solid commitment of Kazkahsta to further all-round strengthening of cooperation with the UN and its agenda to address global issues. 
 
The Kazakh leader also welcomed the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene the high-level Summit of the Future to develop a new agenda for peace and global security issues in 2023. 
 
In the context of the current challenges of today, the Head of State highlighted the importance to adopt urgent and major action to achieve the SGDs.
 
 In addition, the President told about the efforts Kazakhstan makes to ensure food security, and provide humanitarian aid to countries in need. Tokayev highly assessed the leadership of Amina Mohammed in the implementation of the regiona program Sregionalt Initiative for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at eliminating all forms of violations against women and girls. 
 
In her turn, Amina Mohammed conveyed the warm greetings and sincere wishes of the UN Secretary-General. She also welcomed the large-scale reforms underway under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated him on the successful referendum. She commended the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN over the 30-year period. 
 
The talks also focused on the Afghan problem. Amina Mohammed stressed the special role in activating international efforts to resolve problems related to the social and economic restoration of Afghanistan.
 
Spiritual leaders of Serbia support Kazakhstan’s efforts in promoting interreligious dialogue

09.06.2022, 19:20 2696
Spiritual leaders of Serbia support Kazakhstan's efforts in promoting interreligious dialogue
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Serbia, supported by the N.Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, organized an expert round table on the topic "Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue for Peace and Harmony", dedicated to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (September 14-15, 2022, Nur-Sultan), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
 Nurlan Yesimov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center, moderated the event, which was held in a hybrid format. It was attended by the head of the Department for Cooperation with Churches and Religious Communities of the Ministry of Justice of Serbia, heads and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox, Muslim and Jewish religious communities, expert community and the media.
 
Opening the round table, Mr. Bolat Sarsenbayev, a Chairman of the Board of the N.Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, in his video address presented the Serbian participants with overview data on the Congress and Kazakhstan's experience in maintaining spiritual harmony. 
 
In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Madi Atamkulov noted the uniqueness of the Congress as a dialogue interfaith platform. He stressed that Serbia experienced difficult times in the recent past, and knows well the price of peace and harmony. Therefore, the experience of the spiritual leaders of this country can be constructively combined with the activities of the Congress in Nur-Sultan.
 
 Mr. Vladimir Roganovich, a Director of the Department for Cooperation with Churches and Religious Communities of the Ministry of Justice of Serbia, noted that Serbia is committed to the idea of interreligious dialogue at the international, regional and domestic levels and detecting prerequisites for improving cooperation between countries and peoples.
 
 The representative of the Secretariat of the Patriarch of Serbia, the priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Dr. Alexandar Prashchevich, outlined his vision of the fundamental basis of spiritual leadership for achieving interfaith dialogue, noting the role of spiritual mentors and diligence in building bridges of peace. 
 
Head (reis-ul-ulema) of the Islamic Community of Serbia Mr. Sead efendi Nasufovich touched upon the topic of personal responsibility of believers for the preservation of peace. In particular, he noted that faith and peace are directly dependent. In his opinion, every believer has a personal responsibility for maintaining harmony, while politicians have a public responsibility. 
 
The President of the Association of Jewish Communities of Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabadosh, put forward an approach to overcome the challenges of extremism acting under the guise of religion: if you do not understand the religions of others, you do not understand your own, stressing that no religion is associated with terrorism and violence. 
 
The Director General of the Institute for Islamic Studies of the International Islamic University of Islamabad, Mr. Muhammad Zia Ul-Haq, proposed an approach that religion should be considered not as a problem, but as a solution. He stressed that those, who under the guise of religion, create problems, have their own personal motive, unrelated to true religious messages. 
 
International observer Mr. Borislav Korkodelovich drew attention to the fact that in the time of difficult international atmosphere, such authoritative religious leaders as the Pope and the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Congress. According to the expert's opinion, it is logical that Kazakhstan implements such a global event in the field of spiritual diplomacy. 
 
The head of the Serbian Center for Eurasian Studies at the Institute of International Politics and Economics, Mr. Dusan Prorokovich, stressed that interfaith dialogue and joint initiatives of religious leaders are in demand today from the point of view of preserving and protecting traditional moral and spiritual values.
 
 Expert Mr. Radmilo Koshutich noted in his speech that the former Yugoslavia is often cited as an example of a textbook repetition of religious conflicts at the end of the XX century. In his opinion, if wars depended on religions, they would never have happened, since all religions are, as a rule, religions of peace. 
 
The participants of the round table expressed support for the initiatives of the Congress and wished Kazakhstan to hold it successfully.
 
Kazakh-Russian trade turnover hits $24.2bn

09.06.2022, 16:35 2396
The conference "Kazakhstan and Russia. The Current Areas of Cooperation within the EAEU" took place at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
Among those present were Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexei Overchuk, Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexei Borodavkin, recor of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov, and others. 
 
Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia strengthens steadily, with cooperation within the EAEU occupying a traditionally s pecial place. 
 
According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, in 2021, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia was up 29% and reached $24.2bln. 
 

Despite the post-pandemic period, the trade between our countries reached its peak. As of today, Russia's companies are among the top 5 key investors in terms of investment in the Kazakh economy ($16.5bn). In general, thanks to cooperation with Russian partners 13 significant projects have been carried out in Kazakhstan. 20 more major projects worth $4bn in a number of key sectors are either being carried out or under development," said Sultanov.

 
 Since the EAEU's inception, Kazakhstan has significantly increased its exports to third-country markets and markets of the EAEU member states with high and middle value-added. For instance, Kazakh processed product exports to the EAEU have increased by 64.3% since the Union was established. In general, Kazakh exports to the EAEU countries rose by 55.1%.
 
 The current year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.
 
Kazakhstan and Malaysia trade: restart in the post-pandemic era

09.06.2022, 11:55 2086
Kazakhstan and Malaysia trade: restart in the post-pandemic era
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador Bulat Sugurbayev and Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister – Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, discussed boosting the trade and investments between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. 
 
Ambassador emphasized importance of the boost to be given by the two Governments to the bilateral economic partnership in the post-COVID era, as well as exploring new avenues of trade and investments, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia reports.
 
Sugurbayev briefed on the key developments in Kazakhstan as well as initiatives in the food security within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 
 
Senior Minister Azmin Ali noted the prospects of further development of the economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, and emphasized the great potential in trade, IT and many others. 
 
They also discussed agenda of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee — the Government to Government cooperation platform launched in 1996, and agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the Committee this September in Nur-Sultan city.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh PM meets with heads of foreign companies

08.06.2022, 22:30 7391
Kazakh PM meets with heads of foreign companies
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Prime MInister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held meetings with the heads of General Electric and Citigroup as well as the Asian Development Bank ahead of the 34th plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
While meeting the General Electric CEO for Russian and CIS Bela Ferenczi the perspective areas of strategic partnership between the Kazakh government and GE in energy, health, aviation, as well as projects for modernizing the existing and constructing new generating capacities were discussed.
 

Kazakhstan takes interest in long-term cooperation with strategic partners such as General Electric. We are to maintain the established traditions of partnership and develop new points of cooperation," said Smailov.

 
Speaking with Ashok Lavasa, Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the strategic nature of bilateral interaction was noted.
 

The Bank has been supporting the Kazakh economy for 28 years and our partnership still develops. Since then, mutually beneficial cooperation within many projects has been established. We highly appreciate the contribution the ADB makes to develop Kazakhstan," said the Head of the Kazakh government.

 
The sides discussed the issues of realizing joint projects in the gas sector, logistics, energy, and health as well as new areas of cooperation in years to come.
 
During the talks with Citigroup Managing Director David Livingstone, the issues to decarbonize and develop a green economy were considered.
 

Over the past 30 years, Citibank Kazakhstan has been proved to be one of the reliable corporate banks of the country, become the backbone for many international corporations operating in Kazakhstan. Taking that into account, we are ready to consider prospects for implementing new mutually beneficial projects," said Smailov.

 
President Tokayev holds meetings with leadership of multinational companies

08.06.2022, 18:00 7116
President Tokayev holds meetings with leadership of multinational companies
Images | Akorda
 On the eve of the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held separate meetings with James Johnson, Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Canada – Tim Gitzel, President and CEO of Cameco and Don Streu, President and CEO of Condor Petroleum, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
During the conversation with James Johnson, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the results of the corporation's work in our country and plans for the coming period. In particular, they discussed the issues of nearing completion of Tengiz Future Growth Project.
 
The two also reviewed the prospects of expansion of the production capacity at Karachaganak field, as well as Chevron’s Direct Investment Fund activities aimed at supporting the localization of production and environmental protection in Kazakhstan.
 
Neil Chapman told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the progress of construction of a gas processing plant at Karachaganak field, the possibilities of redirecting export volumes of gas from the Tengiz field to the domestic market and the transportation of Kazakh oil through alternative routes.
 
In a conversation with Tim Gitzel and Don Streu, the implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan was discussed. In particular, Cameco’s President told the Head of State about the activities and further plans of the uranium company in our country. Condor Petroleum’s CEO informed about the plans on construction of modular LNG plants in Kazakhstan. The prospects for the development of Kazakh-Canadian cooperation within the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council were also touched upon at this meeting.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Slovak President

08.06.2022, 17:45 7031
Kazakh Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev presented credentials to President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.
 
During the ceremony, Ambassador Barlybayev expressed readiness for all-round promotion of the development of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation and expansion of the two countries’ interaction at the international arena. The diplomat informed the Slovak side of the results of the republican referendum on constitutional amendments. He stressed that the results of the referendum will help strengthen the principles of democracy, supremacy of law and civil society in Kazakhstan.
 
President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova noted the importance of further development of the political dialogue and broadening of trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Slovakia and Kazakhstan.
 
