Demonstrators Protesting Against COVID-19 Restrictions Take to Streets of Berlin

At the beginning of August, a major protest against coronavirus restrictions was organised by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative, attracting around 20,000 demonstrators. The protest was stopped short by police because the participants of the mass rally refused to follow the required health precautions.

A live broadcast shows another day of major demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin.

On 29 August, State Minister for Berlin Andreas Geisel said that approximately 38,000 people had participated in a protest against the coronavirus restrictions in the German capital, while the police detained 300 demonstrators during clashes with law enforcement.

The anti-coronavirus protests on Saturdays were organised by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative that criticises the government’s response to the pandemic.

However, the police did not allow the protesters to march, as the coronavirus safety requirements were not met.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 241,771. The country’s overall COVID-19 death toll is 9,295, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.













