Digitalization of state agencies necessary to increase public participation in politics. Gani Nygymetov

The tasks affect all areas of our country's life, where the elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are required, the megatrend of which is comprehensive digitalization. This also applies to the public administration system to improve its efficiency and take into account the interests of society.





Thus, in the framework of the eighth task of the Address-2018 "Effective Public Administration", the President instructs, "state bodies must use modern digital technologies to take into account the remarks and proposals of citizens in real time and provide prompt response."





Today, in many countries of the world, with the development of new information technologies and social media, virtualization and digitalization of the public space, including political, is taking place.





For example, in the social network of Mark Zuckerberg there are more than 1.6 billion users. If Facebook was a country, it would become the most populous in the world, overtaking China. According to experts' forecasts, by 2030, the number of users of this network will amount to 5 billion people.





Such a rapid development of virtual communications presents great opportunities and potential risks. Therefore, in the era of digitalization, it is very important for countries to develop modern approaches in the field of state communication policy, gradually moving away from the less effective mechanisms of the propaganda machine to interactive models of communication involving the broad masses of the population in socio-political processes. By the way, the collective monograph, published by our Institute of Eurasian Integration in 2017 — "Communicative Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Current State and Prospects" is devoted to this topic.





The described trends are also reflected in the decline of the popularity of traditional institutions of civil society. The online participation of political actors is gradually coming to the foreground. Therefore, the existing new technologies allow any citizen to be online 24/7 and openly express their opinion. The so-called electronic democracy is gaining popularity. Today, almost every third story in TV news or information agency tapes refers to information from an official account in the social network of a political, public figure or other network activists.





Some experts in this regard note that the Kazakhstani segment of social networks like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is becoming more politicized. However, I note that the politicization of social networks does not at all mean their complete domination in the political space of our country.





For example, a study conducted in 2017 by the IEI shows that television remains the absolute leader in terms of demand from information sources. According to our data, at least 60% of our population turn in search of news about events in the country and the world, first of all, to television.





The Internet, in spite of the fact that it has already pressed the other media and came out on the second place in popularity, is claimed to a lesser extent — it was called the main source of information on current events by 18.3% of the polled Kazakhstanis.





Only 4.8% of the polled Kazakhstanis apply to social media as a key information source. Therefore, considering such an indicator, it is not true to say that today social networks fully reflect the moods of all Kazakhstanis. For instance, on Facebook, (precisely there the political and civil position of Internet users has been expressed most of all for a number of years), only 15.3% of Kazakhstanis over the age of 18 are registered. Most often, our fellow citizens have accounts in such social networks as VKontakte (32.9%) and Odnoklassniki (18.5%). Whereas almost 42% of the respondents from Kazakhstan noted that they are not registered in social networks at all.





This suggests that quite a significant part of the population is not immersed in the mainstream, which excites social media. For example, only 2.7% of the surveyed residents of the country called Facebook as the main source of information about what is happening in Kazakhstan and abroad.





Scientists from one of the US think tanks (Pew Research Center) share a similar estimate. Several years ago, they analyzed the Twitter microblogging platform and came to the conclusion that it is impossible to generalize the reaction of people in social networks to public opinion in general, without the additional context.





Nevertheless, considering this fact, it would be erroneous to deny the role of social media in the formation of political and public dialogue in our country. Despite the fact that the segment represented in social networks does not reflect the views of most citizens of the country, in my opinion, in Kazakhstan, political and civic activity in social networks has the development potential.





The tendencies are that the popular voices, reinforced by means of electronic communication, will become more and more political. Obviously, this is a new and long-term political trend.





In this regard, the proactive position of state bodies and our public administration in general in the issue of digitizing their communication channels to take into account the opinions and proposals of citizens in real time and a rapid response is an important factor for the development of Kazakhstan's political system and the solution of our long-term goal of entering into the thirty most developed countries in the world ".









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.