Dmitry Malakhov appointed Deputy Head of the Anti-Corruption Service

By the order of the Head of State, Dmitry Malakhov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Anti-Corruption Service), the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In this post, he replaced Shyngys Kabdul.

By the order of the Head of State, Kabdul Shyngys was relieved of his post as Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Anti-Corruption Service)," the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.





