Documents signed between presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At the Blue House, the residence of the South Korean leader, talks between the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Moon Jae-in were held with the participation of official delegations.





The parties discussed in detail the prospects for the further development of the Kazakh-Korean strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.





The heads of state also considered topical issues of the global and regional agenda, interaction through international structures.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for the hospitality shown.





The President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled the meeting with the leader of South Korea held in Nur-Sultan in 2019, which gave a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that South Korea is one of the most important strategic partners of Kazakhstan in Asia.





“To date, more than $ 6 billion of Korean investments have been invested in the Kazakh economy. I believe that the work on attracting investments should be continued. You probably remember that two years ago I told you that we need to create a very large project in mutual relations. Now 550 companies with the participation of Korean capital operate in Kazakhstan, including such leading corporations as Samsung, Hyundai, Lotte, Posco and others. A solid institutional base has been formed, an intergovernmental commission and a business council are operating,” the President said.





The head of state expressed gratitude to the Korean side for their help in the fight against coronavirus. He also informed his South Korean counterpart about the Kazakhstani QazVac vaccine.





Speaking about the prospects for interstate cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed interest in studying the experience of South Korea in the development of high technologies and the health sector.





Welcoming Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of South Korea noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, the meeting with the President of Kazakhstan was his first at the highest level.





“I am glad to receive you as a long-awaited, special guest. It is very important that our meeting takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 76th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Korea," Moon Jae In noted.





The leader of South Korea thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for their active assistance in returning the remains of the national heroes of Korea Ge Bong Woo, Hwang Un Deng and General Hon Bom Do.





The President of the Republic of Korea highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in regional and international processes.





“After gaining independence, Kazakhstan, thanks to an active, open foreign policy and close cooperation with other countries, has become the most dynamically developing state in Central Asia. Kazakhstan has also repeatedly shown leadership in various mechanisms of multilateral cooperation, being the initiator of the creation of the CICA and the co-chair of the WTO ministerial conference. Kazakhstan is the first trade and investment partner of the Republic of Korea in Central Asia. For 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our countries have developed friendly relations and cooperation. Even during the pandemic, we continued to maintain close contact through distance communication at all levels. Kazakhstan is an important partner in the Korean government's New Northern Policy strategy. The potential for development of cooperation between our countries is far from being exhausted,” said the President of South Korea.





Moon Jae In noted the special nature of the ties that unite the two nations.





“The Korean people have a special love for the people of Kazakhstan. For us, Kazakhstan is the center of the Eurasian continent. The history of bilateral ties between our peoples, dating back to the days of the Great Silk Road, found its continuation during the resettlement of ethnic Koreans to Kazakhstan. We remember with gratitude the generosity of the people of Kazakhstan, who welcomed Koreans who came from the Far East,” the President of South Korea emphasized.





At the end of the negotiations, in the presence of the heads of state, the following documents were signed:





1. Joint statement of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea (adopted orally);





2. Memorandum of Understanding in the field of archiving between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security of the Republic of Korea;





3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea;





4. Memorandum of Understanding in the field of water resources management between the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea;





5. Memorandum of Understanding between the akimat of Kyzylorda region and the Agency for Veterans and Patriots of the Republic of Korea;





6. Memorandum of cooperation between NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).













