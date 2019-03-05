Draft of National Action Plan on implementation of President's Address approved by Government

According to the Minister of National Economy, the draft of the National Plan was developed in accordance with the instructions given at the meeting of the Government on January 11 on the execution of the Address of the Head of State "New Development Opportunities in the Conditions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution". The project provides for 87 activities aimed at the development of the state in 10 directions.





Within the framework of the 1st task "Industrialization should become the flagship for the introduction of new technologies", 8 measures are envisaged to manage the flow of labor, improve and develop new tools aimed at modernizing and digitizing business entities with a focus on exporting products, as well as technology transfer.





The implementation of these measures will be completed through the development of the Concept, and then, through the new State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development devoted to the development of the ‘digital age’ industry.





Within the framework of the 2nd task "Further development of the resource potential", 5 measures are planned to develop green technologies, revise approaches to managing natural resources that will be implemented through the updating of environmental legislation, including Environmental Code. It also provides for the development and adoption of a set of measures for the modern utilization and processing of solid waste with broad involvement of small and medium businesses.





Within the framework of the 3d task "Smart technologies – a chance for a breakthrough in the development of the agro-industrial complex", 6 measures are envisaged to develop the agro-industrial complex through the introduction of new technologies and business models, the development of cooperatives, the revision of inefficient subsidies, and the increase in the science intensity of the AIC. To this end, changes will be made to the state program for the development of the agro-industrial complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2021.





Within the framework of the 4th task "Improving the efficiency of transport and logistics infrastructure", 3 measures are envisaged. A plan for the phased implementation of the Intelligent Transport System using digital technologies will be developed in the implementation of these activities. And also financing of repair and reconstruction of the local network of highways will be increased.





Within the framework of the 5th task "Introduction of modern technologies in the construction and municipal sector", 5 measures are envisaged that are aimed at improving housing legislation, as well as legislation regulating the sphere of natural monopolies, improving state standards in the field of architecture and town planning.





In the implementation of the 6th task "Reloading' the financial sector", 8 actions are envisaged that will be provided through the National Bank's program for the improvement of the banking sector, as well as through activities aimed at securing long-term business lending and drafting a law on restoring the solvency of individuals and deposits changes and additions to the Mortgage Loan Refinancing Program. In the same direction, the AIFC site will be prepared for IPO of shares of national companies. Starting from 2018, a phased public offering of shares of certain portfolio companies of Samruk-Kazyna will be launched.





Within the framework of the 7th task "Human capital is the basis of modernization", 32 measures are envisaged. In order to create an advanced education system, at all levels, activities aimed at improving the educational processes, updating curricula, enhancing the prestige of the educator are envisaged. In addition, changes and additions will be made to the state program of education and science for 2016-2019, in terms of the development of digital technologies and university science.





In the sphere of public health services, measures will be implemented to apply new technologies to improve the prevention and treatment of diseases, improve the quality of medical care for the population, including the development of a comprehensive plan to combat cancer.





To implement measures aimed at improving the effectiveness of the healthcare system, a new draft code "On People's Health and the Healthcare System" is to be developed.





In order to expand the coverage of self-employed and unemployed citizens, new tools of the Program for the Development of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship for 2017-2021 will be implemented. It also provides for the improvement of legislation aimed at formalizing the activities of the informal working population, ensuring the transfer of labor books and labor contracts into electronic format, the launching of the electronic labor exchange, and the improvement of payments from the social insurance system.





Within the framework of the 8th task "Effective Public Administration", 10 measures are envisaged. With the aim of deregulating business, a new package of systemic measures is envisaged to support business, including at the local level, as well as to introduce digital technologies, improve the quality of public services and state support.





Within the framework of the 9th task "Fight against corruption and the rule of law", 8 actions will be implemented aimed at institutional transformation of the judicial and law enforcement systems.





Within the framework of the 10th task "Smart Cities for a Smart Nation" 2 activities are planned to create a ‘control’ standard of a Smart City and its implementation for managing the urban environment through the dissemination of best practices and exchange of experience between the cities of Kazakhstan.





The implementation of the National Plan will give impetus to a new stage of technological and infrastructural development that will serve as the basis for the development of the country in the conditions of the fourth industrial revolution and will help implement measures aimed at improving the people's well-being," T. Suleimenov summed up.





Members of the Cabinet of Ministers unanimously voted for the submitted draft.





The Ministry of National Economy together with the Office of the Prime Minister was instructed to submit the draft of the corresponding Decree to the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the established order.









