Dzhumadildayev appointed chair of Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance

By the order of the Minister of Finance Dzhumadildayev Anuar Serkulovich was appointed chair of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Anuar Dzhumadildayev was born Sep. 22 in the Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Peoples' Friendship University named after Patrice Lumumba and West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.





In 2005, he was appointed deputy chair of the Tax Committee for the West Kazakhstan region. In 2008, he worked as head of the Administration for Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Excise Products of the Tax Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2009, he was appointed deputy chair of the Tax Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2012, he became chair of the Tax Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Over the years, he headed the Financial Control Committee and the Internal State Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2017-2019, he served as chair of the Committee for Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2019-2020, he was chair of the Internal State Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













