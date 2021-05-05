Educational state order for 2021-2024 approved in Kazakhstan

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed a government decree "On approval of state educational order for training of specialists with higher and postgraduate education, as well as technical and vocational, post-secondary education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget (with the exception of educational organizations that train specialists for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, other troops and military formations, as well as special state bodies), for the 2021 - 2022, 2022 - 2023, 2023 - 2024 academic years", the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.





In accordance with subparagraph 4) of Article 4 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated July 27, 2007 "On Education", the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan DECIDES:





1. Approve the attached:





1) state educational order for training of specialists with higher education in educational institutions financed from the republican budget for the 2021 - 2022 academic year;





2) state educational order for training of specialists with postgraduate education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2021 - 2022 academic year;





3) state educational order for training of specialists with technical and vocational, post-secondary education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2021 - 2022 academic year;





4) state educational order for training of specialists with higher education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2022 - 2023 academic year;





5) state educational order for training of specialists with postgraduate education in educational institutions financed from the republican budget for the 2022 - 2023 academic year;





6) state educational order for training of specialists with technical and vocational, post-secondary education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2022 - 2023 academic year;





7) state educational order for training of specialists with higher education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2023-2024 academic year;





8) state educational order for training of specialists with postgraduate education in educational institutions financed from the republican budget for the 2023 - 2024 academic year;





9) state educational order for training of specialists with technical and vocational, post-secondary education in educational organizations financed from the republican budget for the 2023 - 2024 academic year.





2. The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with interested state bodies, to take measures to place and distribute the approved state educational order for training of specialists with higher and postgraduate education, as well as technical and vocational, post-secondary education in educational institutions financed from the republican budget.





3. This resolution comes into force upon the expiration of ten calendar days after the day of its first official publication.





Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin













