EEU intends to start a single digital system of circulation of manufacturing products

The industrial unit of the Eurasian Economic Commission intends to establish a single digital system of circulation of manufacturing products throughout the entire chain of production: from suppliers of raw materials and materials to end consumers, abctv.kz informs.





Given the modern economic conditions, the states need for a new approach to attract investment, ensure the competitiveness of their producers and to develop cooperation so to develop manufacturing within the EEU. Alekhandr Subbotin, a member of the Panel (Minister) for food-processing and agro-industrial complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission during a plenary meeting of the 6th Anti-Counterfeiting international forum.





Counterfeiting invalidates state support measures, by hindering to reach the localization necessary and making any control measures inapplicable," said Aleksandr Subbotin.





The considerable part of counterfeiting occurs along the entire value chain. Primarily, it refers to technologically sophisticated sectors of machinery - machine building, machine tools, farming machinery building.





I believe that a single system of operative market surveillance with very high resolution, detailing up to a particular product can and should be created as a single digital solution to the Five," said Aleksandr Subbotin.





A full start of a product traceability system in the EEU will enable to trace the movement of products and components in real time within the Union, to get information on the factual localization of products, including during industrial assembly, and to considerably reduce exporters' risks in the key foreign markets.





The Anticounterfeit forum is a crucial discussion platform within the Eurasian Economic Union. Representatives of the Ministries and Agencies of the EEU member states, heads of large companies and organizations, leading international experts, scientists and public representatives have an opportunity to discuss the protection of the markets from illicit circulation of manufacturing products, including counterfeit and adulterated products, as well as to join constructive dialogue and elaborate joint solutions to form a single civilized market.









